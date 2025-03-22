Thomas Harley wins the game in overtime for the Dallas Stars 3-2

The Dallas Stars hosted the Philadelphia Flyers for Kids Day this afternoon. After losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout, the Stars desperately needed the two points against a team that is currently struggling. The Stars dominated the first period with goals from Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell. The Stars would beat the Flyers 3-2 in overtime and earn two needed points. The Stars needed to do this past week against the Lightning. I'm sure Pete DeBoer won't be angry at the press conference after the game today.

The Stars looked different than they did on Thursday night. They were more urgent on offense and didn't wait for the Flyers to make the first move. Jake Oettinger even looked like himself today. That wasn't the Otter giving up three to four goals a game. He might have found his confidence again, even though I was hoping for Casey DeSmith to get the start this afternoon. Let's look at the four takeaways from today's win over the Flyers.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Recap: 4. Stars batted for 1.000 for most of the first period

The Flyers had a ton of shots on goal this afternoon. However, seeing the Stars score goals on their first two shots of the game was fantastic. Sometimes, you must take time before firing the puck at the net. Harley and Lindell did that and gave Dallas a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission. Today's start was a lot better than Thursday's against the Lightning. The Stars had an urgency to respond to Thursday's loss and answered the call against the Flyers today.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Recap: 3. The new Rantanen line is looking good

Pete DeBoer partnered Mikko Rantanen with Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund this afternoon. They had a couple of chances at the beginning of the second period. It looks like something is developing with those three. The Stars have been trying to find a partner for Rantanen since being traded to the Stars. The Stars have more games to work on before the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, today was a good step toward finding that chemistry for Rantanen.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Recap: 2. Jake Oettinger's confidence

While the Flyers aren't the Winnipeg Jets, seeing Oettinger get some confidence from today's win is another thing that went right for the Stars. He's been having a rough stretch of games since the 4-Nations break, and seeing him get a win today was fantastic. There has been some talk of Casey DeSmith getting more playing time so Oettinger can rest before the playoffs. However, seeing Oettinger get the win while looking like his own self is excellent news.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Recap: 1. Top two lines missing

The top two lines were missing again in action this afternoon. It looked like Matt Duchene scored a goal, but the refs overturned it after review. The Stars could have responded, but the Flyers tied the game up after the overturned goal. The Stars can't get ticked off after an overturned goal. They have to respond by scoring a goal that can't be overturned. Also, the top two lines can't be absent much longer with the playoffs approaching. The Stars return Monday night, taking on the Minnesota Wild to wrap up their four-game homestand.

