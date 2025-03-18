Is Pete DeBoer trying to get Jake Oettinger some confidence by starting him tonight

Jake Oettinger has been the Dallas Stars' franchise goaltender for a while now. There have been times over the course of the season when he hasn't had his best nights. On the flip side, he has stolen some games where the Stars haven't been. Recently, Oettinger has been trying to find his game ever since this past weekend, when the Stars only managed to get one point against two elite Western Conference teams.

Tonight, Oettinger will make his third straight start between the pipes. Some fans question the move because DeSmith usually gets the games against lottery teams. DeSmith is more than capable of stopping these teams to give Oettinger some rest. Some fans think DeBoer is doing this so Oettinger can regain his confidence before the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Let's look into the possibility of DeBoer trying to regain Oettinger's confidence.

Oettinger is 2-2-1 in his last five starts between the pipes. He has given up 18 goals in those five starts. It is uncharacteristic of him to do that. Usually, he stops 1-2 goals per game. It also doesn't help Oettinger that Heiskanen is out of the lineups due to his knee injury against the Golden Knights. I can see why DeBoer is trying to regain his confidence before the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins next month.

While I agree with DeBoer trying to regain that confidence, I would also like to see Oettinger take a couple of games off. He has to learn that he can't start every game. He could have a very short career if he tries and does that. He's also statistically better when he has periodic breaks throughout the season. Casey DeSmith was more than capable of starting against the Ducks tonight and getting the win for Dallas. It would be good for DeSmith to get some games in case Oettinger gets hurt during the playoffs. Please don't shoot the messenger, but it could happen.

In conclusion, I appreciate DeBoer trying to reinstall that confidence back in Oettinger before the playoffs begin. However, he needs his scheduled breaks to ensure he's mentally prepared for the Colorado Avalanche or Minnesota Wild. If Heiskanen ends up being out for the first round, the Stars will need Oettinger to be laser-focused to stop those pucks flying at him. I'm sure Oettinger will get some scheduled rest before the playoffs begin next month, but tonight is a head-scratcher for me with him starting.

