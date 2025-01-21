Dallas Stars look to weather the Hurricane coming out of the gulf

The Dallas Stars got some good news this morning after practice. It has been reported that Roope Hintz will return to the lineup after being out the last couple of games. I'm sure his body is back to normal after taking a rough hit from Auston Matthews. It should help boost the offensive production with Hintz back in the lineup. The youth have stepped up in his absence, so the Stars haven't been affected by that much. However, there is a storm brewing, and it's coming straight for Dallas.

The Dallas Stars welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to the American Airlines Center tonight. The Stars will look to split the season series against them this year. With Hintz back in the lineup, the Stars will get a boost on their first power play line. Can the Stars take advantage of Carolina's penalties tonight? It will be a great game between two elite hockey clubs tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 3. Finnish influence

Hopefully, Hintz will insert a bit of Finnish influence on the Stars' offense tonight. Roope has been the "power play quarterback" for the Stars this season. Even though the Stars don't score many power-play goals, Hintz has been behind some of them with how he sets up his teammates for success. He might be a tad rusty for missing a few games, but the Stars need his influence tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. It could be the difference between winning and losing tonight's game.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 2. Shut down Jack Roslovic

Jack Roslovic is going to be a pain in the butt for the Stars tonight. I just have this weird feeling if he gets a goal in tonight's game, it could mean game over for the Stars. Roslovic has 17 goals and eight assists coming into tonight's game against the Stars. Miro Heiskanen and the Stars' defense will have the task of slowing him down. I hope they are well-rested because Roslovic is a relentless player. If the Stars can shut him down tonight, they should win the game against Carolina.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 1. Be aggressive

The Stars must be agressive if they want to subdue the Hurricanes' wrath tonight. They can't let up on defense because the Hurricanes have great goal-scorers on their team. The Stars have no choice but to be aggressive on defense for 60 minutes. The last thing they need is for the Hurricanes to find a little momentum because that could end up bad for the Stars. If the Stars can subdue the Hurricanes, they should win the game tonight.

