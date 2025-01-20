Kidz Bop: Stars youth lead the team to a huge win over Red Wings

The Stars returned home to a familiar environment yesterday after a massive beating in the Colorado mountains. Coming into tonight's game, the Stars were on the cusp of losing three straight games. No one knew who would step up to right the ship against the Detroit Red Wings. The youth decided to step up for Dallas in the 4-1 win over the Red Wings tonight. Matej Blumel kicked off things with his second-career NHL goal.

While the Stars did go up against Alex Lyons, who was coming back from an injury, that is how you bury a team in the first period. The Red Wings looked defeated, returning to their locker room at the first intermission. I was also happy to see some young players, like Blumel and Mavrik Bourque. step up. Without their contributions in the first period, the game might have been different tonight without the three takeaways from the win against the Red Wings.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 3. Fourth line creating chances

The Stars' fourth line was buzzing against the Red Wings tonight. It was really awesome to see since they are mostly a defensive line. The Stars have lacked a fourth line that has been a scoring threat for the last couple of seasons. While the fourth line scored some goals last season, they have been better this season. Oskar Back has really changed the perception of the fourth line. They are no longer only a defensive line; they can add scoring threat to their resume.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 2. Oettinger

That was one peppy Otter out there tonight making a bunch of saves. Jake Oettinger looked fantastic against the Red Wings. I was a little concerned with how the defense played yesterday, but they stepped up in a big way tonight to help Oettinger. Jake has been in the spotlight recently because he could be in the mix for the Vezina Trophy this year. While he might not win it, being in the mix means you are doing the right things as a goaltender.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 1. Liked the Mavrik Bourque Matt Duchene pairing

Lastly, I liked the line combination with Matt Duchene and Mavrik Bourque tonight. It was a little different, but both players complemented each other well and produced offense tonight. While I know that line won't be together when Marchment gets back, it might be something to revisit when the offense is not doing well. Overall, I thought the Stars played a lot better tonight than they did yesterday. It's time to go dark when the Stars wear their blackout jerseys against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

