Dallas Stars look to deflate Detroit's tires tonight

Let's forget all about yesterday's game in Denver, shall we? That was a disaster that unfolded in the second period. The Dallas Stars got whooped by the Colorado Avalanche and earned a second-consecutive loss. The Stars were out of place on defense, and the Avalanche took advantage. The Stars look to end their losing streak at two with a win against the Detroit Red Wings at the American Airlines Center.

I'm concerned about the recent trend the Stars have been repeating. It seems like when they score the game's first goal, they think the game is over and take the rest of the game off. They must learn that the game is not over until after 60+ minutes. The Stars have to continue scoring while defending their zone. With the Detroit Red Wings on a bender right now, can the Stars bring them down to earth tonight? Here are the three keys of the game against the Red Wings.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Preview: 3. Play an entire 60 minutes

Let's not stop playing after scoring first tonight. It felt like the Stars shifted to cruise control once Matt Duchene scored from that rare angle. That was one heck of a power-play goal yesterday. However, Dallas can't think the game is over after scoring one goal. Colorado took advantage of the Stars in cruise control yesterday and won. Let's not do that again tonight against an excellent Red Wings team. If the Stars can dominate the Red Wings for 60 minutes, they should return to the win column again.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Preview: 2. Shut down the Captain

If the Stars want to have a fun night tonight, they must shut down Dylan Larkin from being a scoring threat. Dylan has 20 goals and leads the Red Wings in goals this year. I'm concerned the Red Wings could get going if he finds the back of the net tonight. Seeing how the Stars contain him in their zone tonight will be interesting. Miro Heiskanen will circle him like a hawk when he's on the ice. If the Stars shut down their captain, they can earn two points tonight on the road.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Preview: 1. Get the young fellas going again

They are probably shell-shocked from when they scored in Toronto, but Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque need to find the score sheet tonight. I hope when they are on the ice, they are agressive on offense and charge the front of the net. The Stars need to put pressure on the Red Wings starting goalie tonight. Stankoven and Bourque thrive in front of the net. If the young fellas find the score sheet tonight, they shall deflate the Red Wings and get back on track with a win.