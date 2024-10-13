Dallas Stars look to wrap up the weekend with a win against the Kraken

Sorry for not having a corny Kraken headline title today. I have to save those for later in the year or if the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play each other in the playoffs. However, the Stars have a chance tonight to go 2-0 this weekend if they beat the Kraken tonight. Last night's win felt like we were back in 2013 when Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin were in their prime. Could we see a resurgence from Wyatt "The Kraken Slayer" Johnston tonight?

However, the lineup will look slightly different tonight compared to last night's roster. Matt Dumba will be out with a lower-body injury after he got tripped up in the first period. Brendan Smith will take over his spot in the lineup. Another is Casey DeSmith, who will make his first regular-season start for the Stars tonight. Will the Stars hold on against a potent West Coast offense tonight? Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Kraken.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 3. Make them pay on the power play

The Stars have to do a better job of punishing their opponents on the power play. So far, the Stars have only scored one power-play goal this season. The Stars won't go far in the playoffs if they can't fix this issue now. Down the road this season, they will play some great teams and could lose a close game if they don't score on the power play. If the Stars can find a way to score on the power play tonight, the Stars should beat the Kraken tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 2. Shut down Jordan Eberle

The Stars must shut down Jordan Eberle to beat the Kraken tonight. The new captain of the Kraken already has two goals this season and will look to score more tonight against the Stars. The Stars must ensure he's covered whenever he's in the Stars' zone. They can't allow him to circle DeSmith with the puck on his stick. He is one of their offensive weapons and should defended until the final buzzer. If the Stars can shut Eberle down, they should come away with two more points tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 1. Help out DeSmith today

Jake Oettinger will not be playing this evening since he played last night. DeSmith will get the start between the pipes for the Stars. Tonight will be his first regular-season game as a Dallas Stars goaltender. I would love nothing more if the rest of the team picked up the slack tonight and got DeSmith his first win as a Star. DeSmith is a good goaltender but needs his teammates to give him a nice lead. If the Stars can get DeSmith a nice lead tonight, they should win the game.