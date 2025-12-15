Dallas Stars News: Stars begin a Pacific Division week against LA

The Dallas Stars had a rough game on Saturday night against the Florida Panthers. After playing 11 games in 19 days, the fatigue finally caught up to the team. It was a very rough game where the Stars couldn't complete a pass, and the Panthers were double-teaming players like Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson. I'm just glad the Stars won't face the Florida Panthers until next season unless both teams meet in the Stanley Cup Finals. Here are some news tidbits ahead of tonight's matchup against the Kings.

Dallas Stars News: Anze Kopitar's final game in Dallas

Tonight will be Anze Kopitar's final game in Dallas unless the Stars play the Los Angeles Kings in the playoffs. You don't see many hockey players remain with a team for their entire career. He is the true definition of a leader, and the Kings are better because of him. Make sure to give him a nice round of applause if the Stars decide to honor him tonight. I know the Stars might not have anything planned, but it would be nice if the crowd honored him tonight for his loyalty to his franchise.

Dallas Stars News: Thomas Harley breaking some glass

Thomas Harley decided to take out some frustrations ahead of the Florida Panthers game on Saturday night and shattered the glass at their practice rink in Frisco. I'm sure the Stars have a tab of the panes of glass he's broken. In all seriousness, it's great to have Harley back in the lineup, despite him struggling right now. Hopefully, he can fire a couple of goals into the net against the Kings later tonight. That would be a good idea instead of breaking glass.

Thomas Harley is back pic.twitter.com/y3MwQ4MYCo — Michael Dixon (@mdixonair) December 13, 2025

Dallas Stars News: Upcoming games later this week

The Dallas Stars will travel to the West Coast after tonight's game against the Kings. They will have a back-to-back scenario against the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks. Both are competent teams who can give Dallas a run for its money, especially San Jose, after what they did to the Penguins the other day. Macklin Celebrini has the Sharks firing on all cylinders right now, and it's what makes the Sharks a very deadly team.

Before the Stars even take on the Sharks, they have to go through the Anaheim Ducks. Leo Carlson is the leading goal scorer for the Ducks as of today. However, Beckett Sennecke is the player the Stars need to monitor. He's been on a tear as of late and will prove to be a difficult player to slow down. The Stars have a busy week ahead, facing teams that used to be in their division. Stay tuned for the pregame and postgame reports later tonight.