Dallas Stars' playoff run ends with disappointing loss to the Oilers

The Dallas Stars entered a do-or-die game against the Edmonton Oilers tonight at the American Airlines Center. The start of the game didn't bode well for the future of the Stars' playoff run as Edmonton got out to a 3-0 lead before the Stars made a dent in the score. However, their comeback attempt was too late as the Stars lost 6-3 to the Oilers and were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight. Such a sad ending to what many considered the favorite team to win the Stanley Cup after the Mikko Rantanen trade.

I'm at a loss for words at how south this series went in a flash. The Stars looked great in Game 1 with their comeback in the third period. However, their ability to not be able to score 5-on-5 was the ultimate reason the Stars' season came to an end tonight. There was nothing the Stars could do about tonight's game after the Florida Panthers clinched their spot in the Stanley Cup Finals last night. The Oilers were hungrier to get back and get their revenge from last season. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's season-ending loss to the Oilers.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 4. First period did the Stars in

Edmonton came out hungry for the win tonight, and it showed in the first period. The Oilers got out to a 3-0 lead before the Stars could even score a goal. It just shows which team was hungrier to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals this season. I don't know what Pete could have done differently against a team that was that desperate for revenge against the Florida Panthers. However, it shows just how badly the Stars were prepared for tonight's game at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 3. Pulling Jake Oettinger in the first period

That was probably on no one's bingo card for tonight's game against the Oilers. I could understand if Pete did that in the third period, but in the first period? The Oilers were able to immediately find the back of the net once Casey DeSmith entered the game. However, I don't think pulling Oettinger was the right move. I agree with calling the timeout to lay into everyone on the bench, but pulling your All-Star Goaltender minutes into the game? That's going to be talked about for the next couple of weeks.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 2. No passion from the team tonight

You could tell the Stars were ready for vacation once the game began. There was no desperation from any of the players to get that first goal, and set the pace of the game. That's what separates the Stanley Cup Contenders from the pretenders: passion for playing the game. The Stars didn't have any of that tonight, and it showed. The Stars are going to have a lot of interesting moves over the summer that might impact next year's team. Finding players who want to win games will be at the top of the list.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 1. Jim Nill has a lot to think about

I'm sure Jim Nill is disappointed with how this team finished the season. This team felt like a team that could have won the Stanley Cup if they had made the Stanley Cup Finals. However, they didn't make it for a third straight season. Nill is going to have a lot of difficult decisions coming this summer on how to structure the tight salary cap they have. Mason Marchment might get the Radek Faksa treatment this summer and get moved to make more Salary Cap space. Stay tuned to Blackout Dallas this summer for all of your Stars news.

