The Dallas Stars' season is on the line in Game 5 against the Oilers

The Dallas Stars have put themselves in a bit of a pickle for the remainder of the Western Conference Finals. They are down 3-1 against the Oilers, and are on the brink of elimination tonight as Game 5 will take place at the American Airlines Center. The Stars will be fighting for their lives tonight as they look to keep their season alive for another day. However, the Oilers know they are one game away from taking on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals again and will do everything to end the Stars' season tonight.

It will be interesting to see how the Stars come out swinging against the Oilers tonight. I expect the Stars to be buzzing after the opening puck drop, being back in front of the home crowd as they look to keep their season alive. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl already have their eyes set on getting revenge against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals. Let's examine the four keys to tonight's game if the Stars want to keep their playoff dreams alive for another day.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 4. Just throw the kitchen sink

The Stars need to throw the kitchen sink at the Oilers tonight. For 60 minutes, the Stars have to give it 110% if they want to force Game 6 in Edmonton on Saturday night. There's nothing else I can say about tonight's game other than that. That means hover around Skinner until he collapses and the goals start piling up for the Stars. The Stars need to play like they are fighting for the last wildcard spot in the final game of the regular season. That's how they can get some momentum from now on in this series.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 3. Mikko needs to be selfish

Mikko Rantanen needs to be selfish with the puck tonight if the Stars want to force another game on Saturday night. He was passive when the Stars needed him to get the offense going in Game 4. I want to see the moose charge the net and score a couple of goals. Rantanen showed in Game 7 against the Avalanche that he can take over a game in the blink of an eye. If the Stars want to see another day and play on Saturday in Edmonton, Rantanen has to show up tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 2. Shut down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

I feel like a broken record at this point, but Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl cannot show up tonight against the Stars. Dallas has tried their best to keep them off the scoresheet, but they always seem to find a way onto it. If the Stars allow them to dictate the game and give them a shot from where they like to shoot, the Stars might be wrapping up their series against them tonight. However, if Dallas can shut down both of these players, the Stars will live to see this weekend.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 1. Don't let them get to you

The one thing I saw in the previous game against the Oilers was that they were bullying the Stars in terms of hits. It was so lopsided in the Oilers' favor that it looked like it caused the Stars to put their head down and not want to fight back. The Oilers do have a physical team, and it has been evident on the scoresheets throughout this series. The Stars can't let that get to them tonight, or else the Stars will be having handshakes with the Oilers and headed to the golf course this weekend.

