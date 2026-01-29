Dallas Stars prepare to Texas Two-Step with Vegas in the Stadium Series

Sometimes, the NHL can be a pretty good news-dropping sports league for promoting big games next season. Since the Stars are in Vegas tonight, taking on the Golden Knights, it's only fitting that the league drop the announcement that the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Dallas Stars at AT&T Stadium next season for the Stadium Series game. If there had to be an opponent as big as the football stadium for the Stars, Vegas is right up there.

Everything is bigger in Texas, and this fight card lives up to the hype, especially after all the fights and scrums over the last five games between both teams. It's going to get dicey tonight in Vegas when the Stars look to prove that they didn't need Rasmus Andersson and are just fine defensively for now. I'm more excited for this matchup than I was for the Winter Classic. It just seems like the Golden Knights are a threat now that they are only a couple of states over from Texas.

Who remembers the big kerfuffle after Mark Stone slid into Miro Heiskanen's knee and kept him out of the Four Nations Faceoff? I'm sure that storyline will really help energize this Stadium Series game for next season. I'm sure it will come into play tonight since the Stars are in Vegas, as they are in the middle of a three-game road trip.

I'm sure the Stars will use this announcement as motivation heading into tonight's game against the Golden Knights. I would love to see the Stars stun their fanbase after being outhit against the Blues the other night. I'm sure Gulutzan is putting together a very tall lineup to go up against this goalith of a beast tonight. Coming away with two points on the road would be massive for the Stars. It would prove that they don't need to make a big swing at the trade deadline this season.

In conclusion, I know a lot of you are upset that the Minnesota Wild will not be playing at AT&T Stadium next season. That would have been a good game, but with the recent storylines surrounding Mark Stone and Dallas, this matchup will really feed a TV audience. Tonight's game just got five times more exciting. Stay tuned for tonight's pregame article, which will get you ready for tonight's exciting game against two outstanding Western Conference teams.