Dallas Stars prospects are off to a great start to begin the season

Have you ever wondered how the Stars' prospects are doing during the course of the season? Well, here at Blackout Dallas, we will be periodically updating on how the prospects have been doing with their respective team. This will be completely different from updates regarding the Texas Stars and the Idaho Steelheads. This is more primarily for players participating in junior hockey in Canada. With that being said, here's an update on some of the prospects in the Stars' minor league system.

Dallas Stars Prospect Update: 1. Cameron Schmidt

Let's start with one of the recent draft picks, Cameron Schmidt. He was selected in the 3rd round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars. He was one of the players we profiled before the NHL Draft even began. The fact that he fell all the way to the third round is a steal for the Stars. He's an agressive player who likes attacking the front of the net. The Stars sent him back to the Vancouver Giants after the prospect tournament ended.

Through 11 games this season, Schmidt has six goals and ten assists. He appears to be on track to replicate his performance from the year before. Before all of Dallas starts jumping up and down, it's good that he went back to his junior club to keep developing. He still has a lot to work on before he is even considered for the Texas Stars roster. Let him keep doing his thing with the Giants, and it will only be a matter of time before he ends up in Cedar Park.

Dallas Stars Prospect Update: 2. Brad Gardiner

Brad Gardiner is another Dallas Stars prospect who's off to a hot start this season for his club. So far, Brad has seven goals and eight assists this season. He was one of the players the Stars sent to the Barrie Colts for development last season. The young center is having a promising year with the Colts, having come out of the gate strong. I would keep an eye on him because he might be a dark horse candidate to be on the Texas Stars if he has a great season this year.

Dallas Stars Prospect Update: 3. Niilopekka Muhonen

We need to discuss this young defenseman for the Stars, as he could potentially replace Nils Lundkvist if injuries continue to affect him. I think everyone wouldn't mind adding another player to the Finnish Mafia in the next couple of seasons. Muhonen is a tough hitter and would be a perfect partner for Lian Bichsel. I really like how the Stars signed him to an Entry-Level Contract this summer. It means he's on the right path to join the Texas Stars in the near future.

While his defensive game is on point, I want to see him develop an offensive game where he's a scoring threat. I think that would make him a more dynamic player for the Stars and help them out in the long run. For now, let him keep developing with the Medicine Hat Tigers and enjoy him developing into one of the newest members of the Finnish Mafia. Based on what I've seen so far, the Dallas Stars have a bright future ahead of them once players like Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin retire.