Dallas Stars prospects take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight

We have finally found the light at the end of the tunnel and have arrived at the end of the offseason. It felt like forever since the Stars were eliminated from the Western Conference Finals by the Edmonton Oilers. Even though we won't be at the American Airlines Center until September 20th, I will take any hockey right now, even if it's the Stars' prospects going up against the Detroit Red Wings' prospects tonight. Here are the four keys to the game against the Red Wings tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 4. Develop Chemistry with one another

The one thing that fans should want to see from the prospects tonight is them developing chemistry with one another. There could be a chance that they end up being teammates in the near future. Toby Petersen needs to shuffle the lines so that everyone gets a chance to play with one another. I know this sounds like a silly key to the game, but it's a prospect game, and it doesn't count against the Stars' record. This game is the perfect time to play "Matchmaker" with the prospects.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 3. Hit someone

I've talked about the Stars needing to be physical if they want to make the Stanley Cup Finals multiple times this offseason. One of the things I know the coaches will be watching for is players who are not afraid to unleash a devastating check into the boards. I know the Stars have one defenseman playing tonight who is capable of doing that. Let's see if anyone else wants to join in on the fun and be an alpha dog.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 2. Take over the game

Another thing the Stars will be watching for is if the prospect can take over the game. If the Stars' offense is stagnant, someone needs to take over the game and get some goals in the back of the net. That's where the Stars are looking for players like Cameron Schmidt and Emil Hemming to find the back of the net constantly tonight. Let's see if they can show the Stars that they are ready for Cedar Park after this upcoming season. No need to rush their development if everything is coming along as planned.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 1. Have fun

Another thing I want to see the prospect do is have fun playing hockey. There's no need to stress out over this game. These two games are for showing that their development is coming along as planned. There's a slim shot any of the players on the ice tonight will be playing in the NHL this season unless they are playing like Wayne Gretzky. Just relax and have fun showing the Stars' front office they have a bright future ahead with all the talent in their prospect pool.

