Dallas Stars release their 2025-26 training camp roster

The Dallas Stars are gearing up for another great season of hockey, which begins next week. The Stars recently dropped their training camp roster, and there are a lot of familiar faces that look to contribute to the Stars' efforts of winning the Stanley Cup this season and stopping the Florida Panthers' chance of a dynasty down in Florida. That would be a great way to cap off the 2025-26 season, bringing an end to a dynasty. Here is more about the training camp roster announcement.

Dallas Stars Training Camp Roster: Forwards

Some of your fan favorites are returning for another season of Dallas Stars hockey. Everyone is excited to see Mikko Rantanen's first full season as a Dallas Star. After that amazing hat trick he scored against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7, fans have been buzzing about his arrival in the DFW Metroplex. It will be fun to see how Glen Gulutzan uses him in the lineup this upcoming season. However, I think all fans know he will end up being on the top line to start the season. What coach would put a 50-goal scorer on the second line?

Dallas Stars Training Camp Roster: Defensemen

All eyes will be on how Thomas Harley performs this season. He's one of the rising stars in the league and is due for a massive extension when it comes time to sign a new contract. I won't even be sticker-shocked because he proved last season that he's worth a seven-year deal. However, I don't know if he will take another minor contract and double-dip when the salary cap rises in the league. It's something that Stars fans should keep an eye on when training camp is underway next week.

Miro Heiskanen is back and healthy and ready to help Jake Oettinger out to defend the net. Heiskanen and Harley will be the top two defensemen on the depth chart. It will also be good to see Lian Bichsel get back out there and send players flying into the boards. The Stars need physicality, and that's Bichsel's specialty. Dallas Stars prospect Nillopekka Muhonen is another good physical defenseman who will be at camp. I would love to see Bichsel and Muhonen as linemates in the future.

Dallas Stars Training Camp Roster: Goaltending

It's no surprise the Stars will be using Jake Oettinger as their starting goaltender moving forward. They are not going to have a 66 million dollar goaltender be the backup goaltender unless he needs to take a break during the season. That's when Casey DeSmith will step in and help out as the backup goaltender. If there are any injuries on the goaltending front, Remi Poirier will be called up from the Texas Stars. It's probably not the most exciting group to watch at training camp this season, since it's pretty much set in stone.

