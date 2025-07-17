Dallas Stars release their action-packed 2025-26 schedule

The Dallas Stars released their 2025-26 regular season schedule yesterday. It was a cute schedule release because they had kids, and some of the players drew the different team logos they will be facing off against next season. Thomas Harley might want to consider investing in some art lessons once he signs that long-term extension with the Stars. We won't get into all of the matchups because there are so many of them. Here are some key 2025 games to mark on your calendar.

Dallas Stars Schedule: October 9th in Winnipeg

The Stars will start their season on the road again this season with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. The Stars last played them in the Western Conference Semifinals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. It will be an early test to see if the Stars can stack up against the elite talent of the Central Division. The Jets did lose some players in free agency this summer, but that doesn't mean they are looking for revenge for their playoff loss last season.

Dallas Stars Schedule: October 14th against Minnesota

The Stars will return home after a couple of games on the road to begin the season, taking on the Minnesota Wild for their home opener on October 14th. It's been a long time since the Stars' fanbase has packed the AAC, and the fans are ready to cheer their hockey team on back to the playoffs again this season. However, they got to tame little bro and send them back to the cellar of the division. The Stars aren't messing around, and a home opener win would be nice to kick off the home portion

Dallas Stars Schedule: November 4th against Edmonton

This should be circled on all the players from last year's Stars roster. After losing a second-straight season to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals, the Stars will take them on in November for the first time this season.

There will be a lot of pent-up energy from the Stars going into this home game. The Stars have been close to the Stanley Cup Finals the past two seasons, and the Oilers have sent them to the golf course. It also adds a lot of interest since the Stars took their prized assistant coach and made him the next head coach of the Dallas Stars.

Dallas Stars Schedule: December 31st against Buffalo

The Buffalo Sabres will be in town for the annual New Year's Eve game at the American Airlines Center. The Stars have dominated the Sabres over the last couple of seasons, and what a way to start 2026. The Stars always have a sellout crowd on New Year's, and I expect no difference this season. I can't wait to see how far the Stars can send the score high. Stay tuned later today for some of the key 2026 game dates and some of the tough stretches the Stars will have to face this upcoming season

