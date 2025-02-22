Dallas Stars resume their schedule against Jack Hughes and the Devils

The last week and a half was some of the best hockey we have ever seen in our lifetime. Canada and the United States battled it out Thursday night for the 4 Nations title. Connor McDavid and Team Canada prevailed in overtime and won the title. However, they should realize the United States could catch up with them soon regarding how they played. Now it's back to the regular season schedule tonight, with the Dallas Stars taking on the New Jersey Devils in New Jersey.

The Dallas Stars might be a mess tonight since it's the first game back. It might take a period to get the chemistry going for the Stars. However, they must realize they can make a statement on this road trip. Beating the Devils is their top priority tonight. Don't worry about the upcoming games on the schedule. Just take it one game at a time and keep earning two points. Here are the four keys from tonight's game against Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 4. Battle through the fatigue

I know tonight is going to suck for the Stars in the first period. It's the first game back after a week and a half, and everyone's chemistry was disturbed by the 4-Nations break. Matt Duchene wished the 4 Nations break didn't happen with how well he was playing when the break began. The Stars must fight through the rust and beat the Devils tonight. All the Stars need to do is take it one period at a time tonight, and they can destroy the Devils. Don't worry about tomorrow's game against the New York Islanders yet.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 3. Get Granny up and moving

Mikael Granlund was one of the top scorers at the 4 Nations tournament. The Stars need him to get going to beat the Devils tonight. He has an assist during his tenure with the Stars, and now it's time to get a goal streak going. The Stars recently traded for him and Cody Ceci after Nils Lundkvist was ruled out for the season. It's time to see the trade pay off and get Granny moving. It could be a factor if the Stars come away with the win tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 2. Stop Jack Hughes

Jack Hughes is going to be a pain in the butt for the Stars tonight, along with Nico Hischier. Both players combine for 41 goals and 88 assists so far this season. I wish Miro Heiskanen were healthy enough to be in the lineup, but Thomas Harley should do a good job tonight. Jake Oettinger might not be 100%, so the team must step up and play some of the best defense tonight. If the Stars can shut down these two players, they can earn two points out of the break tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 1. Ambush the front of the net

The one thing the Stars need to do tonight is ambush the front of the net. It worked well for Team USA on Thursday night against Jordan Binnington. While they will be going up against Jacob Markstrom tonight, that same strategy should help the Stars get past the Devils and earn a win. They don't have to be within less than 100 yards of Markstrom; I want to see Dallas get reasonable shot attempts in close and score. That's how the Stars should beat the Devils in New Jersey tonight.

