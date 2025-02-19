The NBA All-Star Game was obliterated by the 4-Nations Tournament

As the 4-Nations Tournament wraps up tomorrow night, it will be sad regardless of whether Canada and the United States win. This tournament has brought citizens of the four nations together, cheering on their team to victory. It has even caused bad blood between Canadian and American fans. The 4-Nations Tournament has shattered expectations globally and has made other all-star games look at expectations globally and their format for improvement.

Take a look at the tweet below. These were the viewing numbers from the USA-Canada game last Saturday. If you thought those numbers were impressive, imagine what they will be like for tomorrow's rematch between both teams. If you want my honest opinion, the 4-Nations Tournament put the NHL All-Star game in the grave. After the viewing numbers from the tournament, there's no way the NHL will ever go back to the All-Star game.

The Canada vs. USA game on Saturday night had 10.1 million North American viewers.



• USA: 4.4 million viewers

• Canada: 5.7 million viewers



That's nearly 15% of Canada's entire population — and the rematch on Thursday night should be even bigger. pic.twitter.com/R7MahEZGx9 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 18, 2025

There was a lot of criticism about the NBA All-Star game this season. There wasn't a lot of basketball played between the All-Stars. It was mainly filler with Kevin Hart and commercials, which filled up the two-and-a-half hours. It was like the NBA took what they did last season, polished it up, and said here's a better All-Star game from last year. To many fans, including myself, it was like they didn't change much and hoped Mac McClung in the dunk competition would draw in views.

how much actual basketball was played in 3 hours https://t.co/7BNj8OUJki pic.twitter.com/dJlFGwgPzP — Automatic (@automaticnba) February 17, 2025

No offense to McClung; dunking over a car is a very tough feat. However, the NHL has revamped what it did over the all-star break and is gaining new hockey fans. There are non-hockey fans out there who have tuned into the 4-Nations Tournament and have cheered on their team to victory. They are even looking to see what their nearest NHL team is and buying gear. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman looks like a genius, even though he might soon retire.

The NHL is bringing back the World Cup of Hockey in 2028. They have been discussing this because the players love putting on their country's jerseys and playing for them. In the gap years between the Winter Olympics and the World Cup of Hockey, I wouldn't be surprised if they continued the 4-Nations Tournament. The players in the tournament have bought into discussing the idea of playing for their country. This idea could cause other sports and leagues to try and copy it.

Imagine if the MLB did a version of the 4-Nations tournament instead of the All-Star game. Seeing some of the best baseball players compete for their country would be cool. However, I don't see the MLB doing this since they love the tradition of the American League vs. the National League. You still get to see all the players, and who doesn't love the home run derby? However, think of how bonkers a 4-Nations Baseball tournament would look like.

In conclusion, the 4-Nations tournament will probably top all the other All-Star breaks this season. The NBA will probably look into the 4-Nations tournament and see if they can replicate that next season. However, the NHL will get all the credit for creating the idea. There's no way the NBA could put one together and say this was their idea. The NHL will forever be known for changing how All-Star games are played after the 4-Nations tournament this year.

