Yesterday was one of the best days of hockey I've ever watched as a writer or reporter. It all started when Finland took on Sweden in a battle for survival. The winner of that game would stay alive in the 4-Nations tournament, while the loser would be eliminated. Finland and Sweden traded punches until the buzzer at the end of the third period. That game would go to overtime when Dallas Stars forward Mikael Granlund would score the game-winning goal in overtime.

The second game was an electric atmosphere nine years in the making. The United States vs. Canada game was better than the Super Bowl. Before the game started, Thomas Harley was inserted into the lineup after Cale Makar felt ill after warming up. The United States would win the game 3-1 and secure their spot in the Championship game Thursday night in Boston. It lived up to the hype and, as the kids call it, absolute cinema.

Even though Jake Oettinger didn't play last night, seeing Harley prove Canada fans wrong was terrific. There could be a chance Jake Oettinger gets to start against Sweden on Monday night. Let's review how your favorite Stars did in the 4-Nations yesterday.

Dallas Stars 4-Nations Performances: Esa Lindell and Roope Hintz

Esa Lindell and Roope Hintz both had quiet games against Sweden yesterday. The one thing I would take away from the game is Hintz needs to play Center more often. You could tell he was not comfortable playing on the wing yesterday. However, it's where they needed him to play due to their roster needs. Hintz did have a shot that went off the post in the third period, which could have been the game-winning goal. Monday afternoon will be a massive game for both players against Canada.

Dallas Stars 4-Nations Performances: Mikael Granlund

Granlund was the Player of the Game for Finland with his game-winning goal. That was excellent eye coordination from Granlund to five-hole Linus Ullmark to keep their hopes alive at the title game on Thursday night. However, they must beat Canada to make it to the title game. Granlund made Jim Nill look like a genius for trading for him. Hopefully, Granlund can replicate that magic against Canada on Monday. Granlund will be needed next Saturday when the season resumes for the Stars.

Dallas Stars 4-Nations Performances: Thomas Harley

Harley was the standout performer among the Stars players who played yesterday. Some Canadian fans have wondered why Harley was called up over MacKenzie Weegar. Harley showed some of the best defense I've seen from him this season. This was after not even practicing today with the team. He was stuck in the hallway looking at the practice like an excited Golden Retriever. After last night, I hope fans around the league will show respect for Harley's name.

HOW ABOUT A HAND FOR THOMAS HARLEY?! 🇨🇦



Get the call, no practice, the nod before warmups, and a fantastic performance for Team Canada with 17:58 TOI 👏👏👏👏👏#4Nations x #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/E4lSgpRlp5 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 16, 2025

Dallas Stars 4-Nations Performances: Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger had the night off against Canada. He watched Connor Hellebuyck stonewall Canada. However, there is a chance that Oettinger could start against Sweden since the United States clinched their spot in the 4-Nations Faceoff Championship game. It would be amazing to see him get the start in the city where he played college hockey. Talk about a full-circle moment getting to represent your country. If Oettinger gets the start against Sweden, I will update you on the Blackout Dallas social media channels.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles