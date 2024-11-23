Dallas Stars look to ride out a violent storm in Tampa Bay tonight

The Dallas Stars will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight in Tampa Bay as one of two games before they have a Thanksgiving break. The Stars found a way to keep the San Jose Sharks from winning on Wednesday night. The top line of Wyatt Johnston, Roope Hintz, and Jason Robertson scored a goal in the last game. If the Stars want to be a lethal team in the Western Conference, those three must continue being an offensive threat.

Andrei Vasilevskiy will probably get the start for the Lightning tonight. It could be a battle of the big men between the pipes. Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper has the utmost respect for Jake Oettinger in his game. He sees the potential in the Stars winning the Stanley Cup with Jake Oettinger as the starting goaltender. Buckle up, folks; there will be a "rough storm" in Tampa Bay tonight. Here are the three keys of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nothing but respect from Jake Oettinger for @TBLightning star Andrei Vasilevskiy.



"He's the best goalie in the league. He's been the best goalie in the league for a long time, in my opinion. ... He's the guy I like watching the most. The guy I look up to the most." pic.twitter.com/60suLDWzoY — Stars On Victory+ (@StarsOnVictory) November 23, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Preview: 3. Top Line Dominance

The Stars' top line must find their way onto the scoresheet tonight to beat Tampa Bay. We got a preview of what they can do against the San Jose Sharks the other day. Even though Dallas Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer has put them together for the last couple of games, the three players finally found their groove on Wednesday. If the Stars' top line finds the scoresheet tonight, they will win the game against the Lightning.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Preview: 2. Stop Nikita Kucherov

A familiar face will look to make the Stars' lives miserable tonight on the ice. Nikita Kucherov is the Lightning's top scorer for the Lightning going into tonight's matchup with the Stars. I'm concerned about the Stars because they had some defensive issues the past couple of games, such as allowing players to drop down in the slot and surprise Oettinger. That's how Kucherov scores some of his goals. If Kucherov is not contained, the Stars could have a very long Saturday night.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Preview: 1. Embrace the Stank

Logan Stankoven must have his footprint evident tonight against the Lightning. Stankoven is one of the top rookies in the league this season and his ability to create plays has the Stars where they need to be. Stankoven partnered with Mavrik Bourque, and Jamie Benn is the correct line for him moving forward. If the Stars want to ride out the violent storm tonight, Stankoven must be a threat on the ice against the Lightning.

