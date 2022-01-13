Dallas Stars look to start Thanksgiving right with a win tonight

Before we sit around the table with our friends and family, the Dallas Stars' fanbase has one more job on their list. That job is to cheer on the Stars from afar as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. It's another divisional rival tilt tonight before the Stars return home for a couple of crucial games at home this weekend. We will see Casey DeSmith start tonight, as the Stars will need Jake Oettinger for Colorado and Winnipeg this weekend.

The Stars are coming off a 6-4 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. It seemed like the Stars had everything going for them in that game before the wheels ultimately came off in the third period. It was like a lightning bolt hitting their car and destroying the engine. The Stars need to put that game in the past and focus on an energetic Chicago Blackhawks squad tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight as the Stars take on the Blackhawks at the United Center.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 3. Let them have it

I want to see an angry Stars team on the ice tonight against the Blackhawks. They should be embarrassed for how the Hurricanes ripped the rug from under them on Monday night. Fans should want to see an offensive massacre against the Blackhawks. That means for 60 minutes, the Stars don't let off the gas pedal and run up the score as high as possible. The Stars must send a warning shot toward the Avalanche and Jets. If the Stars let the Blackhawks have it, they should win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 2. Shut down Ryan Donato

The Stars need to shut down Ryan Donato on offense tonight if they want a shot at beating the Blackhawks. Donato has eight goals going into tonight's game against the Blackhawks. I don't want to see the Stars' defensemen standing in the Stars' zone in front of the net. One of them must be following Donato because he's a good scorer this season. If the Stars can shut down Donato and the Blackhawks' offense, they should win the game tonight before they carve some turkey tomorrow.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 1. Stankoven has to get going

Logan Stankoven has to get going if he wants to be a Calder Trophy Finalist. Matevi Michkov is starting to distance himself a bit from Stankoven. Logan needs to get a couple of assists or goals tonight to start catching back up to him in the standings. Tonight would be a perfect opportunity to do that, as the Blackhawks might be tired and ready to eat some Thanksgiving food. If Stankoven can take advantage of the Blackhawks tonight, the Stars will win the game and enjoy Thanksgiving tomorrow.

