Dallas Stars suppressed the Minnesota Wild's hot offense at the AAC tonight

It was so great to see the American Airlines Center filled with fans as the Dallas Stars kicked off their home portion of the schedule against the Minnesota Wild tonight. It was also lovely to see former Stars' Joe Pavelski drop the puck before the game. The Stars didn't waste any time getting on the board with Esa Lindell's goal and would go on to win 5-2.

The one thing fans should be happy about is how the Stars were able to cool off the Wild's red-hot power play, which is the top in the league heading into tonight's game. Dallas only allowed two power play goals tonight, which is good considering the scoring streak Minnesota has on the power play so far this season. Tonight was one of the cleaner hockey games I've seen the Stars play in some time. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's hockey game at the AAC against the Wild.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-10-14: pic.twitter.com/dc06mqdqrR — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) October 15, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 4. Weathered the storm in the first period

Good job to the Stars for hanging in there in the first few minutes of the first period. The Wild came out swinging after the opening puck drop, and things could have gone downhill fast. Once the Stars got their bearings, it was lights out for the Wild. The Stars opened the scoring with a goal from Esa Lindell, and Wyatt Johnston added one on the power play later in the period. Sometimes, you have to let the game come to you, and you'll be rewarded.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 3. Jake Oettinger masterclass

I wonder if Bill Guerin was in the audience tonight, as he has to decide who will represent Team USA between the pipes. I'm sure Jake Oettinger will burn a tape of tonight's game and send it to the Wilds' front office in the morning. Oettinger looked like he did against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. If Oettinger keeps up this level of play, Guerin might be forced to add Oettinger to Team USA and possibly make him the starting goaltender. Oettinger's on a mission this year, and it's evident tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 2. Wyatt, there are children watching

Wyatt Johnston is on another level right now, and I'm loving it. He's scored in each of the first three games of the season, including tonight. He sent Middleton back to Minneapolis after out-juking him and roofing it for the power play goal in the first period. If Johnston keeps this up, His eight million a year contract he just started might be one of the best bargain contracts in the entire league. If Thomas Harley and Jason Robertson can be convinced to take a bargain on their next deals, that would be awesome.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 1. Not waiting for any signal

I can tell you the Stars aren't waiting for any opponent to score the first goal of the game. They are kicking down the door and putting pressure on their opponents right out of the gate. The Stars got an early 2-0 lead tonight, and the Wild couldn't respond to the hot start by the Stars. If the Stars take their opponent out of the game in the first period, no one will be able to stop the Stars' offense. The Vancouver Canucks are next up on the schedule on Thursday night. Luckily, it's a 7:00 PM CT start time.