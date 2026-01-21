Dallas Stars' top two trade targets are off the board after yesterday

There will be times during the season when fans really want their favorite team to make a trade. After the Stars got themselves into a rut, fans were asking Jim Nill to make a trade in hopes of trying to jumpstart a win streak. However, while the Stars were facing the Tampa Bay Lightning, Rasmus Andersson, their top trade target, was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. That trade really stung because the Stars' blue line is struggling right now.

However, on Monday, the Sharks swooped in and acquired the Stars' second trade target, Kiefer Sherwood. He would have been the instigator the Stars needed to push people around. He would also bring some offense, which the Stars have struggled to produce over the last ten games. It felt like the Stars struck out at the plate three times with the loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning as well. Things are not going well for the Stars as they get ready to host the Boston Bruins shortly.

After taking a look at the Andersson trade, Nill was smart to hold up and stay out of that race. That was way too much to give up for what would have been a rental player. The Golden Knights really took a hit with their prospects and draft picks. If Nill even attempted a trade like that, the Stars' fanbase would not be very happy with him at all. Sherwood's trade could have been done, but it would have meant the Stars would have had to get rid of Mavrik Bourque to make it work. That's how much it would have cost for Sherwood.

That doesn't mean the Stars are entirely out of the trade market. They could still make a trade before the trade deadline. Right now, they are waiting on Lian Bichsel to come back, as he's ramping up his rehab by participating in practice. There's speculation that he could be back before the Winter Olympics begin. That would be a welcome addition to the roster for the last half of the season after the break. The Stars still might make a trade with the Calgary Flames despite losing out on Andersson.

I could see the Stars still trading for Blake Coleman. He's a Plano native and could bring some offense to a team that could use it right now. The Stars would also probably ask for Zach Whitecloud, whom the Flames just got in a trade with the Golden Knights. The Stars need help on their blue line, and he would really upgrade that area of the team. Just because the Stars didn't get a fancy fish doesn't mean they're done upgrading their squad. We will keep you up to date on any potential trade here at Blackout Dallas.