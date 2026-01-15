NHL Rumors: Who have the Stars been linked to in the trade market?

I can't believe we are at the midpoint of January already. It feels like the season just began last week. The Stars have made a lot of noise this season with all the injuries they sustained during the first half. The fact that the Stars are in second place in the NHL is just remarkable, considering what they have already been through. It willbode well for the Stars once they make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have been battle-tested and hope to take that experience with them into the postseason.

However, the Stars are in the middle of a funk right now that needs to go away. Losing their last eight out of ten games is unacceptable, especially given their previous performance in Anaheim. The Stars might want to consider making a trade after the Olympics to remain competitive in the Central Division. For that to happen, they would need to move Tyler Seguin to the SELTIR. Let's take a look at four prominent names the Stars have been linked to at the trade deadline so far.

Dallas Stars Trade Rumors: 1. Blake Coleman and Rasmus Andersson

I'm going to combine two of the players since they are on the same team. I wouldn't be shocked if the Stars decided to go after Plano native Blake Coleman and Rasmus Andersson at the trade deadline this year. Both players would inject energy into two main positions the Stars need to boost if they want another long playoff run this season. Even though Andersson wouldn't be re-signed after this season, bringing Coleman back home to Texas might be the motivation to kick his scoring into overdrive for the remainder of the season once he's healthy.

Dallas Stars Trade Rumors: 2. Kiefer Sherwood

Another player the Stars have been linked to this year is Vancouver Canucks Kiefer Sherwood. With the Canucks having a fire sale after trading away their captain, Quinn Hughes, don't be surprised if the Canucks try to ship off Sherwood to a playoff contender. The Stars would benefit from his grit and his ability to score. Although trading away another first round pick might sting for Nill, this might be the type of player the Stars need to get over the hump and win the Stanley Cup.

Dallas Stars Trade Rumors: 3. Dougie Hamilton

Before everyone looks at me and wonders if I took my meds this morning, this could be possible. The Stars would first have to ask the New Jersey Devils to retain some of his contract. Secondly, Hamilton would have to know he's only a rental and would be traded in the offseason to make room for Robertson's new contract. A long playoff run could really boost his trade value for this offseason, and the Stars could come away with more than they paid for Hamilton. We will talk more about this later today in another article.