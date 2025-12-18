Should the Dallas Stars up the ante and trade for Rasmus Andersson?

I'm still trying to process that Quinn Hughes is now in the Central Division. Would you think the Vancouver Canucks would be smart to trade him to the Eastern Conference to avoid having to go up against him three games? However, the trade has been processed, and the Stars have to get used to seeing the All-Star Defenseman two more times this season unless they play the Wild in the Playoffs. However, I don't see Jim Nill sitting around with a Stanley Cup window starting to shrink.

Knowing Jim Nill is not afraid to take a big swing of the bat, don't be surprised if the Stars make a move before the beginning of the new year. According to Pierre LeBraun, many teams are starting to call the Calgary Flames about defenseman Rasmus Andersson. It's not surprising since Andersson is in the final year of his contract, which expires after the season. He would be the perfect rental defenseman with Lian Bichsel out for a bit. Here are the pros and cons of trading for Andersson.

Ramsus Andersson Trade: Why would it make sense for the Stars?

It would make sense for the Dallas Stars since their defense is still an issue from last season. It's not as consistent, and Andersson would help the Stars defensively in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That's something they will need when they get to the Western Conference Finals, since that's when the defense is nonexistent on the ice. Don't be surprised if Nill decides to kick the tires on him with Lian Bichsel getting surgery on his ankle.

Ramsus Andersson Trade: Why wouldn't it make sense for the Stars?

The Calgary Flames might get a bit pricy when it comes to his asking price. I'm sure the Flames would ask for Bichsel, Bourque, or even Nils Lundkvist. They could even go after the Stars' defensive prospects like Tristan Bertucci. I don't know if Nill is willing to move any of the young players who are the foundation for the franchise's future. That's something that Nill has to ask himself before contacting the Flames about Andersson.

I know that Logan Stankoven was traded to Carolina at the trade deadline last season, but that was for powerhouse player Mikko Rantanen, who's already making a difference on the ice for the Stars. That was something that even I wouldn't be able to pass up. You get a caliber of player like Rantanen that can flip a game on its head in a period, and it's something the Stars weren't willing to pass on. That trade helped the Stars reach the Western Conference Semifinals last season. However, is Nill willing to do it a second season in a row for a rental defenseman?

Ramsus Andersson Trade: Conclusion

This trade proposal will be a test for Nill regarding his decision to trade for Andersson. You are probably going to have to trade young players or prospects back in return to get him. Is he willing to gamble the future of the franchise for four to five months of Andersson and a Stanley Cup? That's not for me to decide. If Nill is willing to use the money after putting Seguin on the SELTIR for him, then I will respect his decision. However, I would not gamble the franchise's future for one run at the Stanley Cup. Half a season of Andersson on the Stars is not worth players like Bichsel and Bourque.