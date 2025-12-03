Tyler Seguin's injury is detrimental to the Stars' Stanley Cup chances this year

These are the kinds of articles that I really don't want to write. I'm the kind of journalist who wants to celebrate achievements like Jamie Benn's 400th career goal. Unfortunately, I have to write about this injury because it could be detrimental to the Dallas Stars' Stanley Cup hopes this season. The Stars announced earlier this morning that Tyler Seguin will be out for the rest of the year with an ACL tear in last night's game against the New York Rangers. It stinks to see this after he came back from his hip injury last year.

Tyler Seguin did everything in his power to return to the lineup during the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. He was even starting to get into a groove until the unfortunate incident took place last night in the first two minutes of the game. Based on how his knee bent, I knew something really terrible was about to be announced this morning, and my suspicions are correct. Now the Stars will have to pivot and find a way to win without him for the remainder of the season.

Tyler Seguin Injury: What's next?

So really, the only thing the Stars can do right now is continue gathering intel from doctors to see if there is any possible way Seguin can return this season. It's really doubtful that happens, but look what happened to Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer, and how his doctor got him back on the field this season. I know an ACL tear is an entirely different injury, but it would be nice to see Seguin finish out his contract with the Stars without being on LTIR.

Tyler Seguin Injury: What can the Stars do?

Once Seguin is on the LTIR and ruled out for the rest of the season, the Stars can use $9.8 million to go shopping for players that would complement the team, like Kiefer Sherwood of the Vancouver Canucks. I bet you the Stars are about to get another nuclear piece like Mikko Rantanen was at the trade deadline. There have been rumors about Nazem Kadri's availability. That is someone whom the Stars might target once they have all the information from the doctors.

Tyler Seguin Injury: Conclusion

It's really unfortunate to see what happened to Seguin. He's been such a class act and leader in the locker room. I speak on behalf of the Stars' fanbase that we hope that wasn't his last game in a Stars' uniform last night. I want to see him win one more Stanley Cup with Jamie Benn so they can both retire and enjoy raising their kids. It's time to see if Jim Nill steps up to the plate and hammers home a trade that could make him a four-time GM of the Year Award Winner.