Dallas Stars look to weather another storm on the east coast

The Dallas Stars are back in action tonight as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Arena. After surviving the thunderstorm in Tampa Bay on Saturday night, this is another game against a playoff opponent on the road. This team will not wait for the Stars to throw the first punch. The Hurricanes can strike quickly, as they have scored less than a minute into one of their games this season. It will not be a walk in the park tonight for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger will more than likely get the start between the pipes for the Stars tonight. If the Stars want to ride out the hurricanes, they need their best players on the ice. Oettinger has been one of the top goaltenders in the league this season. He will look to continue adding to his Vezina resume tonight. The Stars' defensemen cannot be sleepwalking in front of him tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 3. Play best all-around game of the season

Tonight could be one of the Stars' best games this season if they play their best all-around game. After giving up the first two goals of the game in the first period on Saturday, Dallas turned it around and played lights out for the remaining minutes. If the Stars want to steal another two points on the road tonight, it must be a complete team effort while remaining out of the penalty box. If the Stars play their best all-around game tonight, they should beat the Hurricanes.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 2. Shut down Jack Roslovic

The Stars need to stop Jack Roslovic from doing any damage tonight. He is the leading goal-scorer for the Hurricanes with 12 goals this season. While researching him, I discovered he's an outstanding hockey player with a high IQ. He kind of reminds me of a more mature version of Wyatt Johnston. I'm concerned it could be a long night if the Stars' defensemen don't keep him in check. If the Stars can keep him in check tonight, they should win the game in Carolina.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 1. Unleash the Stank

The one player I want to find on the scoresheet tonight is Logan Stankoven. He had some good opportunities against the Tampa Bay Lightning the other night, but their 6'6 goaltender stopped all of them. Stankoven is close to having a scoring outbreak; I can just feel it's right on the horizon. With Mavrik Bourque on his line, it's only a matter of time before Stankoven is lethal. If Stankoven can find the scoresheet tonight, the Stars have a good shot of winning the game.

