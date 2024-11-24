OtterWalled: Jake Oettinger shuts down the Lightning for a 4-2 win

I find it odd that this is that tonight is the only time the Stars will play a game of hockey in the state of Florida this season. After playing two games against the Florida Panthers in Finland, tonight's tilt against the Lightning is the last time the Dallas Stars will be in Florida during the regular season. It was a battle between two of the best goaltenders in the NHL. Jake Oettinger and Andrei Vasilevskiy played an outstanding game against each other tonight.

It came down to the third period, and Jake Oettinger was the better goaltender. The Stars ended up winning 4-2 against the Lightning. Despite the road win tonight, there are many things to work on. One of those things is a stronger start to the game in the first period. It could have been a different story in Tampa Bay tonight if it hadn't been for Evgenii Dadonov and Miro Heiskanen. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win on the road in Tampa Bay.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Recap: 3. Sloppy start for Stars

That was a less-than-ideal start for the Stars in the first period tonight. The Stars' defense left Oettinger out to dry as Anthony Cirelli went on a hat trick watch in the first period. It could have been worse if it wasn't for Oettinger's ability to shut down scoring chances. I hope the Stars look at this before they take on the Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina doesn't wait for their opponents to make the first move. They can score within seconds if their opponent allows them to.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Recap: 2. Power Play Woes

The Stars have to change things up on the power play. Give credit to Andrei Vasilevskiy for shutting the Stars down on their power play chances, except for Roope Hintz's power play goal. The Stars have so much scoring talent on their team that they shouldn't be struggling to score one or two goals a game on the power play.

With all their chances tonight, the Stars could have put the Lightning to sleep by the end of the second period. The Stars finally cashed in on one of their power play opportunities in the third period. The Stars' power play better show up when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes. That's a team you need to score goals on the power play.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Recap: 1. Jake Oettinger

Oettinger was on another level tonight against the Lightning. He held the Stars in the game as long as he could. My friend texted me during the game Oettinger could have had a shutout if the defense was awake during the first period. If the Stars want to be at the top of the Western Conference, they need to help him out with offense in case he makes a mistake between the pipes. Based on tonight's result, I don't know if Oettinger will get the start against the Hurricanes.

