Dallas Stars welcome the Washington Capitals to Dallas

I still get goosebumps watching Matt Duchene score that overtime game-winning goal against the Blues on Saturday. He became Thanos and "did it himself." That game is in the past as the Stars welcome the Washington Capitals to the American Airlines Center tonight. There's a good chance Alex Ovechkin won't play in tonight's game because he is still rehabbing his injury. It stinks that a legendary player of his caliber won't be in the lineup tonight.

However, there is good news for Dallas Stars fans tonight. Lian Bichsel was recalled this morning and should be playing against the Capitals tonight. Bichsel has made quite the impression over the last couple of games with Matt Dumba injured. The Stars could have a situation where Bichsel is ready to be a full-time NHL player and might need to make a trade to make room for him. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Capitals.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals: 3. Get ahead in the first period

The Stars need to be aggressive again in the first period. They did that against the Blues on Saturday night but trailed after the first period. The Capitals are a great offensive team, even without Ovechkin in the lineup. That means the Stars must be aggressive on offense while helping Jake Oettinger out tonight. They must be assertive and put the Capitals out of business early on. If the Stars can build a massive lead against the Capitals, they should win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals: 2. Shut down Connor McMichael

Like in the first game against the Capitals, Connor McMichael will be the primary player the Stars need to shut down tonight. Ovechkin and him are tied for the most goals by a Capitals player this season. Miro Heiskanen will have his work cut out for him as he tries to slow him down tonight. It could be a long night for the Stars if they allow McMichael to get to his favorite spots to score from. If the Stars can slow him down and keep him off the scoresheet, the Stars can win the game tonight and keep the win streak going.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals: 1. Bichsel Smash

Bichsel is going to have a fun night against the Washington Capitals. Bichsel has been delivering massive hits over the past two games and could make a possible problem when Dumba returns from his injury. I want to see how Bichsel handles the Capitals tonight without Alex Ovechkin in the lineup. He's going up against a very skilled Captials team tonight, and it would be the most formidable team he's played yet. If Bichsel can contain the Capitals tonight, the Stars should win the game and continue their win streak at home.

