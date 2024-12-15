Matt Duchene lifts the Dallas Stars over the Blues in overtime

The Dallas Stars took on the St. Louis Blues at the American Airlines Center tonight. After being beaten by the Nashville Predators on Thursday night, the Stars needed to return to signature Texas Hockey. Even though the final score was low tonight, it doesn't matter because it's two points for the Stars. The Dallas Stars beat the Blues in overtime by a final score of 2-1 thanks to Matt Duchene's game-winning goal. I will take that low-scoring win any night of the season because the Stars were physically aggressive.

After the past two games, the Stars might have an interesting scenario developing. Lian Bichsel could force the Stars to make a trade. His aggressiveness tonight was pretty good. He put Brayden Schenn on the Stars' bench tonight. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's overtime win over the Blues.

MATTY HUGS AND GOALIE BUMPS 😇😇😇😇😇😇😇 pic.twitter.com/rfRRdWcDPo — Britt | 🌟 (@SlavBritt) December 15, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 3. Jason Robertson is finding his groove again

I hoped to see Robertson find the scoresheet tonight, whether it was a goal or an assist. Well, I will take a power play goal from him. In the second period, Robertson finally found a way to get the puck past Binnington. The power play has been an issue this season. I hope the Stars look back at the tape tomorrow and see what worked tonight on the power play. Maybe they can find a way to get Robertson to be the primary scorer on the power play for the remainder of the season.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 2. Bichsel's physicality

Bichsel is starting to make a case to play in the NHL for the remainder of the season. His physicality was a huge part of the Star's ability to hold the Blues off the scoresheet. He had a massive hit in the second period that sent a Brayden Schenn into the Stars bench. Even though Matt Dumba is a solid veteran defenseman, Bichsel's physicality tonight will make it hard to send him back down to Cedar Park. The Stars might have a massive decision once Dumba is healthy again.

We present: Jamie Benn mic'd up for the big hit 🫴 pic.twitter.com/I2lpH1b953 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 15, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 1. Matt "Thanos" Duchene

I shouldn't have been worried about the game going to overtime tonight. When Duchene had the puck on his stick, I said, "Just finish it." He did that by taking the puck, flying by everyone, and scoring the game-winning goal in overtime. Duchene has scored a lot of game-winning goals in overtime. He has been a lifesaver in some situations this season. The fact he's back this year on a cheap contract is just amazing. The Stars will be back at it Monday against the Washington Capitals.

MATT DUCHENE GETS SHOT OUT OF A CANNON AND THE STARS WIN IN OT! pic.twitter.com/SgSFW3jBJM — DLLS Stars (@DLLS_Stars) December 15, 2024

