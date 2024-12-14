Jake Oettinger looks to redeem himself against the St. Louis Blues

There will be times during the regular season when a team will have a "stinker" against a team with a worse record than them. Last night, the Ottawa Senators walked into Carolina and stole two points from the Hurricanes. It just doesn't happen to the Dallas Stars. However, the Stars have a chance to redeem themselves tonight against the St. Louis Blues. Jake Oettinger will start in goal tonight after it was reported that Casey DeSmith will miss tonight's game with the flu.

Jake Oettinger typically does better in games after a loss. However, he can't get caught up playing against his former teammate Ryan Suter tonight. I believe Oettinger is ready to start a new win streak at home after losing his first home game. It was a good stretch of home wins to start the season for Oettinger; now it's time to start a new win streak. Let's examine the three keys of the game tonight against the St. Louis Blues.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 3. No slow start

The Stars can't look like a bear that just came out of hibernation and attempted to cross a busy street tonight. If it weren't for the Stars' video coaches, the score against the Predators would have been bad. The Stars, however, can control the momentum against the Blues tonight with a strong start out of the gate. I want to see bodies flying at Jordan Binnington with the puck and putting it past him. If the Stars are aggressive out of the gate tonight, they can control the game's tempo and win.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 2. Shut down Jordan Kyrou and Dustin Holloway

Jordan Kyrou and Dustin Holloway are the top two goal scorers for the St. Louis Blues heading into tonight's matchup in Dallas. Both players are skilled scorers and must be treated like hostiles in the Stars' zone. That means ensuring they don't get comfortable and set up to score goals. I want to see Lian Bichsel make them so uncomfortable that the Blues force a turnover. If the Stars can control these two and prevent them from scoring, they will come out as winners of tonight's contest.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 1. Logan Stankoven's goal

I know it's not the season Logan Stankoven was expecting. Tyler Seguin's injury has screwed up the chemistry that he had with Jamie Benn and Mavrik Bourque. However, he's been playing with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment for a bit, so he's due for a goal or two tonight. Even though he might be way out from catching up to Macklin Celebrini and Matevi Michkov, it would be nice to see him find the scoresheet tonight against the Blues.

