Ryan O'Reilly spoils Lian Bichsel's debut as Predators beat Stars 4-1

What in the heavens was that performance tonight? Good lord, the Dallas Stars played down to a team in the top five of the draft right now. The Nashville Predators have lost their last eight games coming into tonight's game in Dallas. The Predators snapped their losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Stars behind a Justus Annunen shutout. That name might sound familiar because he was the backup goaltender in Colorado at the beginning of the season. So, in a sense, the Stars allowed a backup goalie to shut them out.

I wish Gordon Ramsey were the head coach of the Dallas Stars. He could have injected some energy into the Stars after the first period. I don't know what it is with Pete DeBoer and rallying a team, but he didn't get the team fired. Lian Bichsel had a splendid NHL debut tonight despite the game's outcome. Even though he's likely returning to the AHL, the future is bright for him in Dallas. Here are the three takeaways from the shutout loss for the Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: Lian Bichsel debut grade

I want to start this postgame article with a different format. From now on, if a Stars prospect makes their NHL Debut, I will give them a grade. Lian Bichsel was called up from the AHL this morning, which surprised many people. Knowing how young Bichsel is, some people thought this might have been too soon of a call-up for him. Usually, Jim Nill keeps young prospects down in the AHL unless they are just having too good of a season to be called up.

In his NHL debut Lian Bichsel:

1-0-1 (First NHL goal)

15:46 Time On Ice during 21 shifts

In his NHL debut Lian Bichsel:

1-0-1 (First NHL goal)

15:46 Time On Ice during 21 shifts

Led all skaters on both teams with 5 hits

I thought Lian Bichsel's intensity out of the gate was impressive. It was funny that he got his first penalty minutes two minutes into the game. The Stars were able to kill off that penalty. Fans haven't seen his aggressiveness on the ice since the 90s when they won the Stanley Cup. However, I will give him a B+ in his debut tonight. He was aggressive and picked up his first NHL Goal. Even though the Stars lost the game, Bichsel brings a lot of promise to the future of this franchise.

First NHL game, first NHL goal! 🚨



First NHL game, first NHL goal!

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 3. Energy out of the gate

The Stars' energy tonight reminded me of a bear coming out of hibernation and accidentally walking into a road with cars flying by. The Stars were flat-footed in the first period tonight and had no energy. It didn't help that DeBoer didn't rally the team when the game was still scoreless. This issue needs to be fixed tomorrow at practice. I don't want to see Jordan Binnington get a shutout at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 2. No offensive help tonight

This is another issue the Stars need to fix at the quarter point into the season. The Stars can't rely on one line to provide all the scoring. Where was that offensive energy from the Calgary game? An inconsistent offense will cause the Stars to exit early from the playoffs. The Stars must trade for a "serial killer" scorer who will constantly get on the scoresheet. I hope Nill is embarrassed by his team's effort tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 1. Better effort from Oettinger

While the rest of his team took the rest of the night off, I'm surprised Jake Oettinger joined them. Oettinger does have those stinker games here and there. However, tonight, it felt like Oettinger was watching a movie in his head instead of saving pucks. He allowed a soft goal that should have been saved. He did lose his first home game of the season tonight. You can expect Casey DeSmith to get the start against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

