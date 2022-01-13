Full Throttle Hockey: Stars put the Calgary Flames in the rearview 6-2

The Dallas Stars took on the Calgary Flames at the American Airlines Center tonight. Coming off a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Stars look to start a new win streak tonight. The Calgary Flames were in the same boat as the Stars after losing to the St. Louis Blues in overtime. The Stars needed some players to get going on offense and have a chance against the Flames tonight. Jason Robertson breaks his scoring drought in the 6-2 win over the Flames tonight.

The Stars made an excellent effort in all three periods tonight. After watching the last two games on the road, It seems like the Stars learned they must play all 60 minutes in a hockey game. That was a great start to the six-game homestand they started. I hope tonight's win over the Flames will catapult the Stars to a massive win streak. They can't let off the gas pedal now with some teams coming to Dallas. Here are the three takeaways from the win over the Flames tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 3. Great effort on the power play

Even though the Stars didn't score a goal on the power play tonight, their effort trying to score was impressive. It was nice to see after having a couple of bad games on the power play. I know the Stars wanted to capitalize on any of the three power plays they had in the first period against one of the worst penalty-kill teams in the league. However, I see it as a learning experience tonight. Maybe the coaching staff will change their strategy on the power play after seeing the effort tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 2. Responding to the Huberdeau goal

The Stars' response to Jonathan Huberdeau's goal in the first period got the offense going tonight. Dallas could have rolled over and allowed the Flames to take over the game, but they had other plans tonight. Wyatt Johnston's short-handed goal raised the intensity throughout the entire Stars' roster, which we haven't seen in the past two games. I hope the Stars can bring that intensity when they take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Wyatt Johnston with a beautiful solo effort! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/4wYkeibZbr — NHL (@NHL) December 9, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 1. Jason Robertson's determination goal

I mentioned in the pregame article that I wanted to see Jason Robertson on the scoresheet tonight. He did that in the second period after he came out of the penalty box and put it between Wolf's legs to make it 2-1 Stars. Robertson needed that after having issues finding the scoresheet this season. The surgery on his foot during the offseason has played a role. I want to see more determination from him on Thursday night against the Predators.

