All Out of Luck: Stars get outplayed by the Golden Knights 3-2

The Dallas Stars took on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at T-Mobile Arena. The Stars were coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night and looked to turn around their luck at the slot machines. However, as the game went along, their luck would run out going into the final frame tonight. The Stars would end up losing to the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. Mavrik Bourque would be the only scorer for the Stars tonight. To be honest with all of you, this loss stung more than Wednesday night.

I know losing Tyler Seguin for the season stinks, but the Stars need to move on from the news and play hockey. The officating tonight was kind of sketchy but doesn't excuse their effort on the ice tonight. It felt like I was watching Luka Doncic argue with the refs on the ice. Referees won't have a perfect season calling penalties. The Stars just need to play better hockey moving forward. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's loss in the City that never sleeps.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 3. One goal isn't enough to beat Vegas

Just because Mavrik Bourque scored his second goal of the year doesn't mean the team can let off the offense. I understand why Jason Robertson's goal was overturned, but it doesn't excuse Dallas's poor effort on the ice tonight.

We will get to Jake Oettinger shortly, but everyone has to step it up on offense. Yes, it stinks Tyler Seguin isn't on the ice going into battle for 60 minutes. It's time to turn the page and play as a team. There won't be any Stanley Cup Playoffs in Dallas this season if this play keeps up. Marchment scored in the final two minutes of the game, but by then the response was really late for Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 2. Benn's penalty shot Dallas in the foot tonight

Benn's penalty late in the second period was another reason the Stars lost tonight. Jack Eichel scored during the power play, and Nicolas Roy scored a minute later. The Stars trailed 3-1 after the second period due to the penalty. Benn has been in the league for enough years that he should know how not to commit a stupid penalty like that. If Benn played clean hockey, the Stars could have avoided that goal avalanche from the Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 1. Oettinger

I was not expecting Oettinger to have a mental lapse tonight. Oettinger has done well throughout this stretch and has a stinker against the Golden Knights tonight. I don't know how he didn't save that third goal the Golden Knights scored. It could have been 2-1 going into the final 20 minutes of hockey tonight. Oettinger must keep his head straight because tonight's loss could have been avoided. All the Stars can do now is come home and take on the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

