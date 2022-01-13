Dallas Stars look to hit all sevens against the Vegas Golden Knights

It stinks when a team snaps your win streak and makes you start all over again. That is what happened to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Kings snapped their win steak. They can start a new one when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. The Golden Knights haven't played the Stars since game seven of the first round of the playoffs last season. I'm sure they streak. I'm sure they still hold a grudge from their game seven loss to Dallas.

With Tyler Seguin out for the remainder of the season, the team needs to step it up on offense to offset losing Seguin's scoring ability. There is no time to grieve the latest news on his injury. They have to play the Golden Knights like Vegas got a second chance at eliminating the Stars. I want to see the Stars attack the net aggressively and not let up until the final horn goes off after 60 minutes. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 3. Step it up

The entire team needs to step it up on offense tonight to beat the Golden Knights. They can't score two goals in the first period and coast to the finish line like they did against the Golden Knights. I want to see a complete game from the opening puck drop to the final horn. Even though the Golden Knights lost some good pieces this offseason, they are still a good team. If the Stars play a complete game tonight, they should win against the Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 2. Stop their Russian

Ivan Barbashev is the leading scorer for the Golden Knights going into the matchup with the Stars tonight. He has 13 goals and 15 assists so far this season. He is a crafty hockey player who can skate by the Stars' defensemen and score anytime tonight. The Stars will have their work cut out to keep up with him in the Stars' zone tonight. The Stars have to shut him down on offense, or it will be a long night for the Stars in the city that never sleeps.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 1. Jason Robertson needs to show up

I have no idea what has happened to Jason Robertson in the past couple of seasons. Ever since his career season, he has dropped off the map regarding production on the ice. He made a massive mistake against the Kings on the power play, allowing them to win. Robertson needs to find himself and become the dominant wing the Stars want out of him. If Robertson shows up tonight against the Golden Knights, they should start a new win streak tonight.

