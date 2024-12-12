Lian Bichsel makes his NHL debut against the Nashville Predators

The news that Stars' fans received this morning was very unexpected. The Dallas Stars announced that they recalled Lian Bichsel from the AHL for tonight's game against the Nashville Predators. With Matt Dumba nursing an injury and the Stars being at home, what a perfect time to see what young Bichsel has learned this season at the AHL level. Pete DeBoer announced this morning that they will ease him into the lineup. That means don't expect him to be on special teams unless there's an injury.

Meanwhile, Bichsel won't have an issue with being physical and delivering hits to the Predators. I am concerned about his ability to stick up for himself. He hasn't been much of a fighter with the Texas Stars this season. There could be a Predator that takes exception to a hit and will want to fight him. Usually, Jamie Benn sticks up for his teammates, but he might not be on the ice simultaneously as Bichsel. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Predators.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 3. Hulk Smash

This one is self-explanatory: let Lian "Swiss Hulk" Bichsel do what he does best: smash. I want to see him be that elite defenseman he's shown at the AHL level tonight. DeBoer is wise to ease him into the lineup against the Predators tonight. He doesn't need the added pressure of being on special teams. Just let him go out there and be the physical defenseman that he is. If Bichsel has a good night defensively, the Stars should beat the Predators tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 2. Filip Forsberg

Our "good old buddy," Filip Forsberg, is the primary scorer on the Predators. Dallas needs to shut down tonight. He currently leads the Predators with nine goals and ten assists. He would be a player that you would have Bichsel cover when he's on the ice. The Stars can't allow Forsberg to get comfortable in the Stars' zone. If the Stars are able to make him uncomfortable and shut him down, they will win their second home game during this homestand.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 1. Be aggressive on offense

The win over the Calgary Flames showed the Stars have the potential to run up the score against any opponent they play. Juuse Saros will probably get the start tonight for the Predators. I want to see the Stars get aggressive offensively and chase him from the game tonight. The Stars need to warn the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets that they aren't too far behind them in the division standings. If the Stars score aggressively tonight, the Predators will leave the American Airlines Center without points.

