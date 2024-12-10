The six-game homestand will tell us a lot about the Dallas Stars

One way to kick off a six-game homestand is running up the score on the Calgary Flames. That was one of the best offensive nights by the Stars in December. The fact Thomas Harley was on hat trick watch in the third period shows how lethal this Stars team can potentially be. There are some consistency issues on offense, but it seems to be fixing itself. If they can sort out their power play issues, no team in the league would want to see the Stars on their schedule.

The Stars can't celebrate for long because the Nashville Predators come to town on Thursday night. They aren't too happy with the Stars after what happened on opening night in Nashville. The New York Rangers are another team arriving during the homestand. After the latest deal he signed, Igor Shesterkin is now the highest-paid goaltender in the league. Here is a preview of the upcoming games during the six-game homestand the Stars just started.

Dallas Stars Hockey: Nashville Predators

The Stars will face the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. The Predators are in a mess after thinking all the free-agent signings would fix their problems this season. They already shipped former Stars backup goaltender Scott Wedgewood to the Colorado Avalanche. However, the Stars can't take it easy against them because they are still lethal with Steven Stamkos. I would say Casey DeSmith will get the start on Thursday night to give Jake Oettinger rest for Saturday's game.

Dallas Stars Hockey: St. Louis Blues

The Stars will host the St. Louis Blues this Saturday. Even though they aren't having the best season, the Blues have pulled some big upsets early this season. This is a game where Oettinger needs to be on his game because they have some good goal-scorers on their team. Jake Neighbours, Dylan Holloway, and Jordan Kyrou are a three-headed scoring monster that's tough to slow down when they are hot. If they aren't careful, it could be a trap game for the Stars.

Dallas Stars Hockey: Washington Capitals

It's unclear if Alex Ovechkin will play in this game next week. This needs to be a revenge game for the Stars after earlier this season in Washington. I don't want to watch two trap games in a row. Connor McMichael is becoming a standout player on offense for the Capitals. He's tied with Ovechkin for the most goals this season. That's a player the Stars can't allow to be loose in the Stars' zone. The last thing the Stars need is McMichael having a career game in Dallas.

Dallas Stars Hockey: Toronto Maple Leafs

If you are a fan of Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs, next Wednesday is the game to attend. The Stars will have two challenging games to wrap up the homestand next week. After playing so many teams quickly, I hope the Stars are ready to try and contain the second-best team in the Atlantic Division. This will be a test of Jim Nill not having to go out and find some scoring depth after Tyler Seguin's injury. You could say the homestand's final game is also a test.

Dallas Stars Hockey: New York Rangers

This game will be one of the best home games before Christmas this year. Last year's President Trophy winners are in town to take on the Stars. You can expect the Stars to start Oettinger vs. Shesterkin. Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider are the two leading scorers for the Rangers. Hopefully, the Stars can show Nill that he doesn't need to rush out and find a couple of trades during this homestand. The calmer Nill is, the better he cooks with blockbuster trades.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles