Thoughts from Tyler Seguin's injury announcement

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin underwent surgery this past Thursday on his left hip to treat a femoral acetabular impingement and labrum. He is expected to miss 4-6 months, all but ruling him out for the remainder of the regular season, with a possible return during the postseason. It's Seguin's second major hip surgery, the first coming back in 2020 on his right hip.



Before the injury, Seguin was one of the team's top goal-scorers on one of the most productive lines in the league alongside Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene. Before the injury, he was on pace for a career season, averaging more than a point per game. Seguin has been battling pain in his left hip throughout the season, but it has reached a point where surgery is now required to repair it, with the intent of returning to the ice as an even stronger player, per Stars' GM Jim Nill.

Glass half-full: If Seguin gets placed on the Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), it will free up $9.85 million in cap space, something that Nill can use to his advantage before the trade deadline to fill a void left by one of the team's most impactful players. However, don't expect the Stars to make any moves until then. Nill wants to use it correctly instead of getting it done now. Who knows what the Stars could need at the trade deadline this year? Miro Heiskanen could get injured, and the Stars would be trying to move up a creek without a paddle.

The recent Dylan Larkin rumors on social media should be avoided for now. If the Stars wanted to trade for him, it would cost the Stars a lot for him. I don't see Nill making a trade with the Red Wings. So many experienced veterans have one year left on their contracts, so Nill could see how they are doing at the trade deadline and if they are available. Don't be shocked if the Stars look internally at some of the talent they have down in Cedar Park.

Antonio Stranges is having a career season with the Texas Stars right now, and who knows if he will be ready by February. He was recently named AHL Player of the Week. If he continues to cook down in Cedar Park, he's the leading candidate and the first prospect to fill Seguin's spot in the lineup. We will see what happens with Nill and who he chooses to fill Seguin's spot with after Christmas. With the Stars' depth, there's no need to panic with Seguin's injury.

