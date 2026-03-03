Dallas takes a brief trip to Vancouver to eat sushi as they take on the Canucks

Nothing like a team trip up north to Vancouver to enjoy a lot of the seafood that they have in the city. I know Otter will be hitting up the sushi joints before tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Stars are coming off a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators in overtime on Saturday night. While the Stars had some issues on offense, they found a way to get the job done and come away with the win. Now they go for history tonight, trying to win their ninth-straight game.

Now, this won't be an easy game for the Stars, despite Vancouver's roster. They are basically playing for pride the remainder of the season and will do everything to throw a wrench at the Stars as we inch closer to the trade deadline on Friday. The Stars have to come into tonight's game like any other game and set the tone early. I hope you have your coffee or caffeine choice ready because it's going to be a fun night of late-night hockey. Here are the four keys to the game tonight against the Canucks.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 4. Set the tone early

Nashville walked into the American Airlines Center on Saturday night and found themselves up 2-0 in the first period. That is not what the Stars want to have happen to them tonight in Vancouver. Instead, it should be the opposite, and the Stars should be up 2-0 by the end of the first period. That's how the Stars will be off to a great start, setting a new record tonight. I don't want to see the Stars struggle against a team that has nothing to play for but pride tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 3. Let the Rottweiler do his thing

Justin Hryckowian has a new nickname after his fight against the Predators: the Rottweiler. I want to see him really get under the skin of the Canucks tonight by shoving after plays and getting the Canucks worked up to the point they forget what's going on in the game. The Stars might have found their new Steve Ott, and this could help them take a commanding lead in the first period tonight. Just let Justin do his thing and really get under the skin of the Canucks.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 2. Shut down Drew O'Connor

Since Kiefer Sherwood was sent off to San Jose earlier this season, Drew O'Connor has been the face of the Canucks' offense ever since. Even though he has only 14 goals this season, that shouldn't be why the Stars decide to slack off and not shadow him tonight. Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen will have the honors of trying to shut him down and keep him off the score sheet tonight. The Stars can kick off their trip with a big win against Vancouver by shutting him down.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 1. Get Jake a shutout

Jake Oettinger has been so close to having multiple shutouts in the third period, and the Stars' defense has failed him in the final minutes of games. It's time for the Stars to help out the gold medalist by getting him a shutout tonight by shutting down the Canucks offense. The Stars need to get their defense on point if they want to beat the Colorado Avalanche this coming Friday. It's time to block shots and eliminate second-chance opportunities to get some momentum for Oettinger before Friday night.