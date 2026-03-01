Eight wins feel really great as Dallas comes back from an early deficit to win 3-2

The Dallas Stars hosted the Nashville Predators at the American Airlines Center tonight for a Central Division showdown. The Stars put their seven-game winning streak on the line tonight. The Predators took advantage of the sleepy Stars in the first period, going up 2-0 early. It was like in the blink of an eye, the Stars found themselves trying to climb out of the hole. However, Robo is inevitable, and the Predators found out in overtime as the Stars won 3-2. That's Dallas's eighth straight win in a row.

Live from the AAC, it’s Saturday night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/k3J54Tr2Z1 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 1, 2026

While the Stars did find a way to overcome that 2-0 deficit tonight, something felt a bit off with the team. I don't know if it was because they thought they could glide to an easy victory tonight or if some players are coming down with Roope Hintz's cold. However, the Stars cannot play like they did tonight for the remainder of the season. Vegas is going to have a field day late in March if that's how the Stars want to glide into the postseason. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win against Nashville.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-02-28: pic.twitter.com/v2VO1JpfCs — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) March 1, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 4. Dug out of a early hole

I was a little worried when the Stars quickly found themselves in a 2-0 hole in the first period. That's not how you defend your home ice against a divisional opponent. However, I commend the Stars for taking the game minute by minute and not giving up. They could have easily packed their skates up after the first period and called it a night. However, you don't want to send a massive crowd home with a loss. Fans got to go home smiling instead of wondering why Dallas plays down against teams like Nashville.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 3. Can we have more Wyatt Johnston's?

I swear, is there a cloning machine somewhere in the city of Dallas that would be willing to clone Wyatt Johnston for the Stars? Just imagine if we had five of him on the power play? That was a nasty no-look pass from Jamie Benn to Johnston to get the Stars on the board. I don't know how long it will take for someone to break Johnston's power-play record this season, but it's going to be a while before someone breaks the number of power-play goals he's scored.

The Kid does it again. 20 Power Play Goals for Wyatt Johnston pic.twitter.com/E5SQUpcg0w — DLLS Stars (@DLLS_Stars) March 1, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 2. Nathan Bastian to the rescue

I thought the only goal Dallas was going to score tonight was Johnston's on the power play. It seemed like players couldn't find the back of the net tonight until Nathan Bastian put home a rebound in front of the net. I think that's when Dallas knew they had a shot at winning the game if they kept playing the way they were tonight. While I'm sure none of the Stars wanted to end up in overtime, Bastian was the main hero of the game with his goal below.

BASTIAN MAKES IT A TIE GAME 🚨



pic.twitter.com/bL5o6iCyR2 — Clean Sheet of Ice (@CleanSheetofIce) March 1, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 1. That's a bold strategy, Cotton, let's see if it pays off for him

That player in front of the net for Nashville is not going to hear the end of it from his coach. Allowing Robertson to bully you, and then him tapping it in for the game-winning goal, will be brought up tomorrow during film. It was only a matter of time before Robertson got going again in the scoring department after the Olympics break. Seattle did a good job of cracking down on him this past Wednesday. However, Nashville couldn't stop him when it mattered the most. Dallas returns on Monday night to take on the Vancouver Canucks, who could become a trade partner for Dallas.