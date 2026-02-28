The Dallas Stars welcome the Nashville Predators to the Metroplex tonight

The Dallas Stars had no rust on them when they took down the Kraken this past Wednesday night. It was probably one of the best games the Stars have played this month. The reason for this is that of the players have been on the sidelines as the Winter Olympics were going on in Italy. I figured the Stars might have some rust from players who didn't play in Italy. I was completely wrong since Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene had goals.

The Dallas Stars put their seven-game winning streak on the line tonight as they host the Nashville Predators. It feels weird after the random trade reports that Steven Stamkos had Dallas as one of his three trade destinations. Those were proven false yesterday by Stamkos's agent. However, the Stars need to focus on the task at hand tonight by beating the Predators. Here are the four keys to the game against the Predators tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators: 4. Don't let Nashville set the tempo tonight

I don't want to see Nashville come into tonight's game and kick their feet up by running up the score in the first period. The Stars need to set the tone because it's their home ice. I'm sure the Stars don't want to have to start a new win streak on Monday night against the Vancouver Canucks. The Stars did a great job this past Wednesday of letting the Kraken know how the game was go to end. If the Stars replicate what they did this past Wednesday, they should take care of the Predators.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators: 3. Capitalize on the power play

The Stars did a good job capitalizing on the power play against the Seattle Kraken. I would like to see that again tonight as Dallas will need to punish the Predators for committing penalties. Wyatt Johnston recently set a new record for most power-play goals by a Stars player. A couple more deflection goals would go a way in winning the game tonight. If Johnston is in a groove power-play opportunity opportunity, time toNashvilles, Nashville.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators: 2. Shut down Steven Stamkos

The Dallas Stars need to shut down Steven Stamkos if they want to defend their home ice tonight. Stamkos has 29 goals and 16 assists going into tonight's game. Heiskanen and Esa Lindell will get a lot of ice time to make sure they don't take over the game. Stamkos might be an old player, but he's still able to find the back of the net. If the Stars think Stamkos won't be a difference maker, it will be a long night at the AAC before the road trip.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators: 1. Help out Jake Oettinger

Oettinger might need some extra help as he's still trying to get back to a normal sleep schedule after the Olympics in Italy. That means the Stars need to take away any free shots from the Predators and clear the puck out of the zone tonight. There's no way the Stars are going to win tonight if they don't help out their franchise goaltender. He might need another game or two before he's back to normal. Help out our favorite Otter and keep the win streak moving in the right direction.