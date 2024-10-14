Deep Fried Sushi: The Dallas Stars shut out the Seattle Kraken 2-0

The Dallas Stars took on the Seattle Kraken at the American Airlines Center tonight. The Stars looked to complete the weekend by going 2-0 while opening the home schedule. It felt like 2013 last night in the 3-0 win over the Islanders. The Stars needed a solid first period after having slow starts in the first two games. The Stars got that with goals from Sam Steel and Wyatt Johnston 19 seconds apart. The Stars would win 2-0 as they go undefeated this weekend.

Casey DeSmith looked like Jake Oettinger tonight in between the pipes. I don't know what the outcome would have been after Oettinger played his butt off last night. DeSmith gave him a well-deserved break tonight and held his own.

He and Jake Oettinger became the first Stars' goaltending tandem to record shutouts on back-to-back nights. He even made a save that had the crowd on their feet. DeSmith is going to be an asset throughout his tenure with the Stars. Here are the three takeaways from the win against the Kraken.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 3. Blitzing the opponent

For the second time in three games, the Stars have scored back-to-back goals very quickly. Sam Steel was waiting at the backdoor and put it past Grubauer to open up the scoring. Johnston would score the goal 19 seconds later by shooting at the top left corner. If the Stars can do this in the playoffs, It could help them make the Stanley Cup Finals. Catching your opponent off guard is critical to being a top team in the league. We could see this again when the Stars take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 2. Perfect on the penalty kill

The Stars' penalty kill tonight against the Kraken was perfect. It was some of the best penalty kill by the Stars so far this season. Every time the Stars touched the puck on the penalty kill, they cleared it out of the zone. Another thing that I loved about the penalty kill tonight is that the Stars would keep away from the Kraken, burning precious time off the penalty. I hope this continues throughout the course of the season. It's vital to kill penalties in the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 1. DeSmith stood strong

Casey DeSmith showed the crowd at the American Airlines Center that the Stars don't have to hit DEFCON 1 if Jake Oettinger gets injured. The Stars have Magnus Hellberg to back up DeSmith if that happens. DeSmith was pretty alert when the Kraken entered the Stars' zone and covered the puck if no one was around to take it. DeSmith will get more playing time as the season goes along. Watch him be an asset when Oettinger needs a break anytime this season.

