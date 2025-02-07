Devils Advocate: Why should the Dallas Stars consider wearing cages?

I think there is one common phobia that Stars fans have discovered about themselves this season: taking a puck to the face. It's been a common theme for the Stars this season. Mason Marchment was the first player to take a puck to the face and needed surgery to fix his nose. Now, Mavrik Bourque is nursing a gash on his face because of a puck. It's something widely seen across the league since players aren't required to be worn by players.

However, cages are required to be worn at the college level. Since they are needed, there haven't been many injuries to the face in college hockey. Even the PWHL requires their players to wear a cage or visor. If the Stars want a long playoff run this season, they must consider having the players wear something to protect their faces. Should the Stars consider wearing cages for the remainder of the season? Let's examine the pros and cons of wearing a face shield or cage.

Stars wearing cages: Pros of wearing a cage

With all the face injuries the Stars have suffered, I'm starting to believe in wearing cages to protect their health. A cage protects the face from getting hit by a stick or puck, and that's one thing the Stars have had issues with this season with some of their players.

It won't get hot if they wear a cage since there are holes for air ventilation. You can still see the ice well while moving the puck into the opposing team's zone. Players also don't have to worry about it getting fogged up, which could impair their vision as they move up the ice.

Stars wearing cages: Cons of wearing a cage

However, there are some cons to wearing a cage. Sometimes, cages won't fit every type of helmet. Some brands allow for easy compatibility with cages, while others don't offer that luxury. It's a problem that must be fixed with all the hockey companies out there. It can also be heavy for some players. Think of it like the Apple Vision Pro. When it first came out, many buyers returned it because it was heavy. Cages can cause players to slow down a bit due to the weight.

In conclusion, the Stars should consider wearing cages for the remainder of the season. It will protect the Stars from any other injuries to the face like Marchment's and keep them healthy for the playoffs. I know it will take some time to get used to it; however, the long-term benefits would help the Stars clinch a playoff spot and have another chance for a deep playoff run. Some players like Jamie Benn will hate it, but it could bring the Stanley Cup to Dallas later this year.