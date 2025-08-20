Don't be surprised if other Stars get selected for Olympic camps

I'd like to start off by saying I'm sorry I found a picture of Granny and Moose for this article. Granlund is happy with the Anaheim Ducks, and I'm sure he enjoyed his time here with the Dallas Stars. Hockey is a busines,s and the Ducks paid more than the Stars did. I'm sure it will be fun to see Granny again at the AAC when the Ducks come to town. However, this picture goes along with the article that I'm about to write about the Olympics.

Right now, nations are starting to form their training camps for ice hockey. It's that time to see who is the best of the best from each country. Those players will go on to play for their country in the 2026 Winter Olympics, which is just right around the corner. So far, three players from the Dallas Stars are set to participate in the Olympics for Team Finland. I'm sure more will be announced once Team USA and Team Finland have finalized their roster.

While I'm sure some of our readers wish the Stars wouldn't participate in the Olympics this upcoming season, let them. After a couple of Olympics where amateur players represented their countries, the NHL is finally allowing its players to compete in the Olympics once again. I'm sure many players are eager to add an Olympic medal to their resumes before retirement. I know Jake Oettinger would love to add a gold medal to his resume. He's already stated he's focused on participating in the Olympics.

I wouldn't be surprised if Thomas Harley, Matt Duchene, and Tyler Seguin are in the mix for Team Canada. All three players are prime candidates to join their country in winning the gold medal in Italy this upcoming season. What I'm trying to say is don't be surprised if more than half of the Stars' roster ends up taking a trip overseas to fight for the gold medal. It's been a long time since the NHL has allowed its players to suit up for the Olympics. Our job as fans is to cheer them on as they fight for a spot in the gold medal game.

