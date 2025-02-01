Friday Night Seafood Fillets: Dallas Stars chop up the Canucks 5-3

The Dallas Stars took on the Vancouver Canucks at the American Airlines Center tonight. It was the first game since Miro Heiskanen's knee injury against the Vegas Golden Knights. Stars' fans who attended the game were worried about how the defense would be tonight. The Stars did pretty well containing the Canucks on offense. The Stars would go on to beat the Canucks 5-3 tonight. The Stars even managed to score on the power play.

I was happy with how the Stars did in the face-off circle in the first period. They were able to control the puck even though that's now how the beginning of the game turned out for them. There were some defensive miscues tonight that I'm sure the coaching staff will take a look at tomorrow. Fans should also be pleased with how the power play looked without Miro Heiskanen. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 3. Dumba has to step up

Matt Dumba has to step up to the plate now that Miro Heiskanen has been placed on the IR. Tonight's goal he allowed was preventable if he stayed with his assignment. He's had games where he looked brilliant out on the ice and games like tonight where he should have moved over to his assignment. The Stars must find a way to trade him at the trade deadline or have him receive reduced minutes. That's my one nitpick on the defensive side of the ice tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 2. Stars had a great first period winning face-offs.

The Stars had a significant first period in the face-off circle. The Stars won the face-off battle 11-5 against Vancouver tonight. It was probably one of the best periods I've seen Dallas in the face-off circle this season. The Stars were able to control the puck by winning those face-offs. I hope the Stars can continue this trend as we head towards the 4 Nations Face Off in February. It was a tremendous first period in the face-off department tonight for Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 1. Stars had a good power play tonight without Miro Heiskanen

I was slightly worried about tonight's power play with the recent news about Heiskanen. However, the Stars were able to cash in on the power play at the end of the second period. Jason Robertson shot it point blank on Thatcher Demko to make it 2-1 Stars going into the third period. I was more surprised about how good the power play looked without Heiskanen. The Stars will wrap up the weekend on Sunday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the American Airlines Center.

