Glen Gulutzan will have an improved tenure in Dallas this time around

Picture yourself going back to high school, only this time you get to bring everything you have learned since then along with you. All of your life's experiences, every lesson you learned the hard way, all of it goes with you. Imagine how different the second time around would be. What mistakes would you correct? In what areas would you excel? Well, Glen Gulutzan gets a chance to go back to high school, so to speak, when he was announced as the head coach for the Dallas Stars.

Having previously been with the Stars, the former head coach returns, bringing extensive experience that includes coaching top-notch players from top-notch teams. His resume was impressive enough to catch the attention of Jim Nill, the Stars’ general manager, despite Gulutzan coming from the Edmonton Oilers, a conference rival.

Gulutzan knows what it takes to go far in this league; his former team has played in back-to-back Stanley Cup finals. Unfortunately, after his team lost in both of those finals, like the Stars, he, too, knows the fresh sting of disappointment. In a recent press conference, Gulutzan mentioned how his years of hard work, experience, and struggles are what make him qualified and ready to lead a team like the Stars.

He shares a profound message: if you are going to achieve something, struggling is part of the process. An encouraging thought for his new fan base. This helps us prepare for what could lie ahead. Also, a good reminder for the next time you have to help your kid with their math homework.

If Gulutzan returning to Dallas is like going back to high school, but with the opportunity to apply all his current knowledge, then as a fan, I'm excited. In that case, suppose you might be expecting some major changes, but Gulutzan doesn’t see the Stars as a complete renovation project. This is the type of insight fans can look forward to; he recognizes what good the team is already doing. However, he sees the need to increase a few elements that were sometimes underdeveloped or lacking during the season.

Having now moved over to the Stars’ side, Gulutzan is focused on the here and now. He is ready to give the Stars his full attention, or as he describes it, he is focused on “Being where my boots are.” This is great, not just because we love our boots down here in Texas. Still, he is showing fans that he is a mature coach who has the humility to accept where he is, the responsibility to take charge of what he has been given, and the conviction to excel in what he does. This way of thinking fits into the Dallas Stars program. They, too, are a team with great depth, both in talent and dedication.

With the Stars already having several winning records, conference final appearances, and a deep roster, I am glad to hear he hopes to push the team forward rather than pull us apart by rebuilding. As we head into the new season, we find Glen Gulutzan back as the head coach of our Stars. Perhaps with his encouragement and leadership, we will see the Stanley Cup back in Dallas, too.

