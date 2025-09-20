Here are some of the prospects you need to keep an eye on tonight

Well, folks, tonight is the night hockey is back in the DFW Metroplex. The offseason is over, and the Stars look to put their best foot forward tonight in their first preseason game against the St. Louis Blues. Based on the roster the Stars released this morning, it's looking like a very young roster with some of the young NHL players the Stars have on their roster. Let's look at the roster and some of the prospects you need to watch tonight against the Blues.

Dallas Stars Players to Watch: Arttu Hyry

One of the younger players you need to keep an eye on tonight is Arttu Hyry. He's one of the young members of the Jr. Finnish Mafia the Stars have, and is a good scorer. More than likely, Hyry will be returning to Cedar Park for the upcoming season. The reason you should watch him is that he's going to be playing for top-two line playing time this upcoming season. That's why he will probably be flying around the ice against the Blues tonight.

Dallas Stars Players to Watch: Justin Hyrckowian

Just like Hyry, Hryckowian will be playing for top-two line playing time tonight. He was the AHL Rookie of the Year last season and is progressing faster than anyone expected. If he has another good season with the Texas Stars, he could be considered for a roster spot with the Stars next season. However, with the roster being full at the moment with some of the free agent signings, Hyrckowian can really make a great first impression for Glen Gulutzan tonight.

Dallas Stars Players to Watch: Nils Lundkvist

He's one of the players that Gulutzan wants to see contribute more during the preseason. He could get a nice promotion if he shows his new coach what he can do on any given day. He had a good season until he got injured last year. I think with him being healthy and wanting to show he can be on a top-two pairing, Lundkvist has the most to gain if he has a good performance tonight. He's one player I would keep an eye on the defensive side.

Dallas Stars Players to Watch: Trey Taylor

He was one of the fan favorites at the Prospect Games in Frisco last weekend. My new nickname for him is Tractor Taylor because he hits like an 18-wheeler that doesn't have any working brakes. The fact that the Stars were able to sign him shows me that the Stars' scouts know what the Stars need to win the Stanley Cup again. While he is a long shot to make the opening night roster this season, don't be surprised if he has a strong training camp before the season starts in October. He's what the Stars need in the physicality department.