How the Stars can improve with Oskar Bäck in the lineup again

Oskar Bäck spends most of his ice time on the fourth line. However, we all know how important all eighteen skaters are for a hockey team to be successful. Having any of your starters miss time can lead to problems, including line chemistry. We saw last night that Bäck jump-started the Stars' offense in the win over the Predators. Here are three key aspects of Oskar Bäck's help to the Stars.

Dallas Stars Oskar Bäck Improvement: 1. Forecheck, Forecheck, Forecheck

As seen in yesterday's game, the Stars' fourth line can provide offense when needed. How do they do it? Forechecking. Oskar provides some simple puck skills that can be seen when winning board battles. The forecheck can also wear down opposing defenses. So when the Stars' top line is playing, they have tired defensemen against them. This is one example of how a fourth line can impact the game with almost no one knowing.

Dallas Stars Oskar Bäck Improvement: 2. Greasy Goals

Whether he is scoring or assisting, Oskar loves being in front of the opposing net. Most fourth-line opportunities come from in tight. His big frame is something the Stars have been missing in front of the goalie. Compared to fourth liners around the league, Oskar seems to be in the right place at the right time. Yesterday, he scored an amazing tip-in goal while screening the goalie. The momentum instantly shifted in Dallas's favor. These greasy goals have catapulted the Stars over the last few seasons, and Oskar looks ready to provide those.

Dallas Stars Oskar Bäck Improvement: 1. Penalty Kill

The Stars have had success on the penalty kill over the past few seasons. A key component of this is fresh players. Oskar Bäck's health gives the team another forward to kill penalties. The front of the net has been an issue during the penalty kill so far this season. While Oskar will spend most of his time up top, his body can fight for positioning on rebounds. Tips and rebounds have been the main problems short-handed, and Oskar will help keep the best scoring forwards at bay.