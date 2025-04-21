If Pete DeBoer isn't worried about game 1's outcome, you shouldn't be either

The Dallas Stars got humbled on Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche, plain and simple. The Stars haven't had the best of luck in game 1s in the playoffs recently. Saturday's loss was the eighth-straight time the Stars were beaten in game 1 in a playoff series. As usual, the Stars' fanbase immediately went to DEFCON 1. Fans need to realize that the Stars have done pretty well in the playoff series after losing the first game. Who remembers the upset of the Vegas Golden Knights in round 1 last season?

Even Pete DeBoer wasn't phased by the loss at the postgame conference. You could tell that while he was upset, the Stars didn't win the game. However, he did say it was one of the best games the Stars have played in the last three weeks. You could certainly tell based on how the Stars killed off that 5-on-3 power play in the first period, you could tellBased. That was an absolute masterclass of a penalty kill led by Esa Lindell and Sam Steel. Even the crowd was super into it after the power play was over.

Fans have got to realize it's a best-of-seven series, in the playoffs. Let's not jump off a cliff because the Stars unraveled late in game 1. The playoffs are all about momentum swings and the Stars can get right back in this series tonight by tying it up at 1 heading to Denver. Based on how the Stars attacked MacKenzie Blackwood on Saturday, they are bringing the intensity they need to be in the playoffs. The players want to win this series and advance to the second round.

It does stink that Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen are out with injuries and won't be in game 2 tonight. However, the Stars can easily turn it around if some players decide to show up tonight (speaking to you Mikko Rantanen). The Stars have six more games, making this a series. Just because game 1 was a loss doesn't mean the Stars' fanbase packs it up and begins their summer vacation plans. The Stars still need your support tonight at home against the Colorado Avalanche.

I think the Stars can still win this series. It needs to be some of the cleanest hockey they have played in recent weeks, Any team can get eliminated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Just because the Avalanche have two of the best players in the league doesn't mean they are immune from being eliminated. Pete DeBoer is one of the best coaches when it comes to changing up strategy. Let's hope he changes things up later tonight for game 2 so the Stars can tie this series heading to Denver.

