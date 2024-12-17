International Connection: Roope Hintz and Lian Bichsel beat Capitals 3-1

Those nights will be when the Dallas Stars are a second-period team. It took the Stars a while to get going on offense, but once they did, it was game over for the Washington Capitals. The Stars beat the Capitals by a final score of 3-1. Roope Hintz answered the call when the Stars needed him to with two goals tonight. Lian Bichsel is turning into a supernova before the franchise's eyes after he scored his second goal in three games this season. There might be a good problem starting to brew for Dallas with him.

While I applaud the Stars for coming back in the final two periods to win the game, There are some improvements they need to fix ASAP. One of our Blackout Dallas Readers and followers on Twitter, Anna Korbel, pointed out to me that the Stars have given up the first goal of the game in 14 out of the 30 games this year. That needs to change because it's hard coming back in the playoffs. Here are the three takeaways from last night's win over the Capitals.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Recap: 3. Got to be better in the first period

While the Stars did a good job in the first period of being aggressive, they are lucky Jake Oettinger was in net and kept the game within reach. There will be times where the puck get deflected and the goalie doesn't save the puck. I want to see the Stars tie some sticks up in front of the net against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. They can't allow Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have fun in Dallas on Wednesday.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Recap: 2. Top line showed up

The top line showed up tonight at even strength and on the power play. Roope Hintz scored a second-period power-play goal to tie up the game in the second period. He would then score an insurance goal in the third period to win the game for the Stars. With Tyler Seguin out for the season, the top line needs to start providing the offense moving forward. Jim Nill invested a lot of money in Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. Time to see a return on those signings for the remainder of the season.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Recap: 1. Lian Bichsel has earned a roster spot

After watching Lian "Derrian Hatcher Jr." Bichsel play tonight, there's no way the Stars can send him down to Cedar Park. He was a monster out there again tonight for Dallas. When the season started, the defense was still a weak point for this Stars' team.

Bichsel has turned that weakness into a strength in his first three NHL games. The Stars might have to make room for him with a trade. He brings the physicality they were missing in the playoffs last season. Give Texas Stars Head Coach Neil Graham a round of applause for what he has done with Bichsel's development this season.

"It's a crazy experience. I'm just trying to do my best."



Two goals in three NHL games for Lian Bichsel.



The @DallasStars rookie reacts to the win with @BrienRea and @BrentSeveryn. pic.twitter.com/hHjqyvfkaz — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) December 17, 2024

