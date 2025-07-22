It's not a surprise this Dallas Stars team struggled on the power play

Last week, we discussed various scenarios that could have occurred in the Dallas Stars' timeline in other timelines. We explored what would happen if Tyler Seguin were to become the Dallas Stars captain instead of Jamie Benn. It would be interesting to see if Seguin could have been a different kind of leader. We also delved into other topics, such as what would have happened if the Stars hadn't moved to Dallas. It was a fun week discussing those. Now we move on to another theme this week:, best and worst.

We will examine various statistics and discuss which teams performed well and which teams struggled in specific areas. We will start with the power play and penalty kill today. Those are some of the most essential stats a hockey team measures throughout the season. Teams have made the playoffs or headed to the golf course early because they weren't able to capitalize on them.

The Dallas Stars have recently been known for their terrible power play percentage. It's just one of those things that hockey teams could have a deficiency in because the players on the ice all want to score on the man advantage. It's also cost them their playoff run twice in the last three seasons. We have to go back a couple of decades to find out which Dallas Stars team had the worst power play percentage. Here's which team owns that record in Stars' franchise history.

The worst Dallas Stars team on the power play was the 1996-97 team. That was a couple of seasons after the Stars moved down from Minnesota to Texas. The Stars were looking to find their identity, and their start in Dallas was a rough one. They had a 14.6 power play percentage, which made you want to turn off the TV whenever they got their power play opportunities. It slowly increased each season until they won the Stanley Cup and acquired some scoring threats to improve their power play.

Throughout the day, we will continue to explore past Stars' teams with the worst power play stats. We will also take a look at which teams were the best and worst penalty killers in franchise history. Some of those teams might surprise you.

