It's time for the Finnish Mafia to be an absolute doomsday unit

The Dallas Stars have a long history of having Finnish-born players on their team. It's the reason they were asked to do an NHL Global Series in Finland last season against the Florida Panthers. It was clear how much it meant to the Stars' organization to wait to host the Global Series in their home country. You could tell the Stars' Finnish Mafia was a tight-knit group during the Stars' playoff run last season. While losing Mikael Granlund will be an absolute blow for the team this season, it's time to move on and get over the next hump and win the Stanley Cup.

Glen Gulutzan is looking to coach a team that has physicality and that dominating presence. That's where the Finnish Mafia comes in because they have that in their DNA. Rantanen, who's the latest addition to the team, is going to be counted on big time this upcoming season. He needs to play like the Moose we all know and love from Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche. He needs to be that dominating scoring presence that can take a game over in a second.

Miro Heiskanen is one of the best elite defenseman in the NHL right now. He leaves Stars' reporters speechless every time he touches the ice because he plays so effortlessly that you don't think he's still in his twenties. Heiskanen will also be counted on to shut down some of the top scoring threats in the league, like Connor McDavid. He will make it look so effortless that he should be a top candidate for the Norris Trophy this season.

Roope Hintz is another player the Stars need if they want to compete for the Stanley Cup. Hintz has been like the backup goal scorer when Rantanen is just having a bad game, or is tied up by defenders and can't get the puck into the back of the net. Gulutzan is going to count on Hintz to be a good linemate for Rantanen. If Hintz and Rantanen can light up the scoresheet this season, the Western Conference should make the Dallas Stars the immediate Western Conference winner.

The Stars can win the Western Conference with the current roster they have going into this upcoming season. However, they need the Finnish Mafia to step up and be that doomsday-level threat they have the potential to be. I know Gulutzan is happy to be on this side of the line during games this upcoming season and not having to deal with figuring out how to stop the Finnish Mafia. It's time to win the Western Conference and have the Finnish Mafia lead the way to glory.

